SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

Nepal (NEP) is set to face Scotland (SCO) as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at Titwood in Glasgow on Wednesday, July 13.

Scotland have been in decent form in the last few games, coming up with some good performances. Although their batters have blown hot and cold, their bowling unit has stepped up at times of need. They now face Nepal who come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss against Namibia. With both teams eager to get an all-important win, a cracker of a game beckons in Glasgow.

SCO vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer, Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), George Munsey, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main and Hamza Tahir.

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh, Aarif Sheikh, Mohammad Aadil Khan, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Bashir Ahamad.

Match Details

SCO vs NEP, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 17th July 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Titwood, Glasgow

Pitch Report

The pitch at Titwood is on the slower side, allowing the bowlers to have a bigger say in the outcome of the match. There will be enough swing on offer early on to keep the pacers interested. While the pitch could even out as the match progresses, the spinners should come into play in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with anything over 220 being a competitive total at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs NEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Cross: Matt Cross is a talented batter who is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. He has gotten off to starts in the last few games, but has failed to get going. With Cross due for a big one and also adding value with his keeping skills, he is a good addition to your SCO vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

George Munsey: George Munsey is an explosive batter who is known for his ability to tee off from ball one and hit the big sixes at times of need. He has had his moments in the last week or so, using his experience and skill effectively. With Munsey being a decent player of both pace and spin, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Dipendra Singh Airee: Dipendra Singh Airee had a decent outing against Namibia, scoring 38 and also picking up a wicket. He is an experienced campaigner capable of winning games with both the bat and ball. With some form on his side and the conditions also suiting him, he could be backed to come good in this game.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane is Nepal's best bowling option, with his record speaking for itself. The leg-spinner picked up four wickets in the previous game, impressing in the powerplay and middle overs. With some experience under his belt as well, Lamichhane is a must-have in your SCO vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

KC Karan (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Mark Watt (SCO)

Important stats for SCO vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Calum MacLeod - 2550 runs in 81 ODI matches, Average: 34.46

Mark Watt - 45 wickets in 40 ODI matches, ER: 4.17

Sandeep Lamichhane - 68 wickets in 29 ODI matches

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Cricket World Cup League 2)

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cross, C MacLeod, G Munsey, R Kumar Paudel, S Sharif, S Kami, D Singh Airee, B Ahmed, G Main, M Watt and S Lamichhane.

Captain: G Munsey. Vice-captain: S Lamichhane.

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, R Berrington, G Munsey, R Kumar Paudel, S Sharif, S Kami, D Singh Airee, A Sheikh, H Tahir, M Watt and S Lamichhane

Captain: M Watt. Vice-captain: R Kumar Paudel.

