SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 117

Scotland (SCO) will take on Nepal (NEP) in 117th match at the ICC CWC League 2 on Sunday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SCO vs NEP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Scotland have won twenty of their last twenty-nine matches and will be eager to continue their dominating form in the tournament. Nepal, on the other hand, have won eight of their last twenty matches and will want to make a comeback in the tournament.

Nepal will try their best to win the match, but Scotland are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

SCO vs NEP Match Details

The 117th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on December 4 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to start at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs NEP, ICC CWC League 2, Match 117

Date and Time: 4th December 2022, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Namibia and Scotland, where a total of 424 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SCO vs NEP Form Guide

SCO - Won 20 of their last 29 matches

NEP - Won 8 of their last 20 matches

SCO vs NEP Probable Playing XI

SCO Playing XI

No major injury updates

Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Christopher McBride, Richie Berrington ©, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir.

NEP Playing XI

No major injury updates

Arjun Saud (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel ©, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal.

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Cross

M Cross, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Sheikh is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Berrington

K Coetzer and R Berrington are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. G Munsey is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

M Leask

M Leask and D Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Bhurtel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Watt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sharif and M Watt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Karan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCO vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

M Leask

M Leask is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. He has already earned 1095 points in the last nineteen matches.

M Watt

M Watt is one of the best picks for today's match as he will bowl in death overs and can play a crucial role in today's match. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has already earned 1164 points in the last twenty matches.

5 Must Picks for SCO vs NEP, Match 117

K Karan

M Watt

M Leask

S Sharif

K Coetzer

Scotland vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Scotland vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Cross, A Sheikh

Batters: R Berrington, K Coetzer, R Kumar

All-rounders: D Singh, M Leask

Bowlers: S Sharif, M Watt, K Karan, S Kami

Scotland vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Cross

Batters: R Berrington, K Coetzer, R Kumar

All-rounders: K Bhurtel, M Leask

Bowlers: S Sharif, M Watt, K Karan, S Kami, H Tahir

