SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 120

Scotland (SCO) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the 120th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Thursday at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SCO vs NEP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch report.

Scotland have won 21 of their last 31 matches and will be looking to continue their domination in the tournament. Nepal, on the other hand, have won eight of their last 23 matches and need to make a strong comeback in the tournament.

Nepal will try their best to win the match, but Scotland are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's game.

SCO vs NEP Match Details

The 120th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on December 8 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to start at 1:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs NEP, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 120

Date and Time: 8th December 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Namibia and Nepal, where a total of 464 runs were scored for a loss of 17 wickets.

SCO vs NEP Form Guide

SCO - Won 21 of their 31 matches

NEP - Won 8 of their 23 matches

SCO vs NEP Probable Playing XI

SCO Playing XI

No major injury updates

Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Christopher McBride, Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir

NEP Playing XI

No major injury updates

Arjun Saud (wk), Asif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Cross

M Cross, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Sheikh is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Berrington

K Coetzer and R Berrington are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Munsey is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

M Leask

D Singh and M Leask are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Bhurtel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Watt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Watt and S Sharif. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs. K Karan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCO vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

M Leask

M Leask is one of the best players for today's match as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. Leask has earned 1193 points in the last 21 matches.

M Watt

M Watt is one of the best picks for today's match as he will bowl in death overs and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has earned 1348 points in the last 22 matches.

5 Must Picks for SCO vs NEP, Match 120

M Watt

S Sharif

G Munsey

R Berrington

M Leask

Scotland vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Scotland vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Cross

Batters: G Munsey, R Berrington, G Malla, K Coetzer

All-rounders: M Leask, D Singh

Bowlers: K Karan, M Watt, S Sharif, S Kami

Scotland vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Cross

Batters: R Kumar, R Berrington, G Malla, K Coetzer

All-rounders: M Leask

Bowlers: K Karan, M Watt, S Sharif, S Kami, H Tahir

