SCO vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 77

Scotland (SCO) will take on Oman (OMN) in the 77th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Scotland have been among the most successful teams in the league and are yet to lose a game. They will head into the match on the back of a gigantic 123-run win over Papua New Guinea. Oman also recorded a commanding victory over Papua New Guinea in their last match, defeating them by seven wickets. With both teams eager to maintain their winning momentum, an exciting clash awaits in Dubai.

SCO vs OMN Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir.

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Fayyaz Butt, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Shoaib Khan.

Match Details

SCO vs OMN, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 77

Date and Time: 15th April, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Stadium has favored the batters more as compared to the Sharjah pitch. Spinners are expected to find some assistance, with 250 being a par score at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs OMN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Cross, who scored 33 runs in the previous match against Oman, is expected to play a big knock today.

Batters

Oman batter J Singh is currently the tournament's highest run-scorer with 897 runs in 31 games at an average of 30.93.

R Berrington smashed 43 runs in Scotland's previous clash against Oman.

All-rounders

Z Masood is a brilliant all-rounder who could be a great multiplier choice for your SCO vs OMN Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 702 runs at an average of nearly 30. On the bowling front, he’s the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 38 scalps to his name.

K Ali is the third-highest wicket-taker with 31 wickets to his name. Ali has also slammed 553 runs at an average of 32.52.

Bowlers

B Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 61 wickets at an excellent average of 18.63. He has three four-wicket hauls and two fifers to his name.

Kaleemullah has taken 27 wickets from as many matches and is expected to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCO vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood (OMN) – 1823 points

B Khan (OMN) – 1738 points

J Singh (OMN) – 1176 points

Kaleemullah (OMN) – 1070 points

A Khan (OMN) – 745 points

Important stats for SCO vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood: 702 runs and 38 wickets

B Khan: 61 wickets

J Singh: 897 runs

Kaleemullah: 27 wickets

SCO vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2)

SCO vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cross, J Singh, A Khan, R Berrington, Z Maqsood, K Ali, M Leask, B Khan, Kaleemullah, H Tahir, G Main.

Captain: Z Maqsood. Vice-captain: B Khan.

SCO vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, M Naseem Kushi, J Singh, A Khan, R Berrington, Z Maqsood, K Ali, M Leask, B Khan, Kaleemullah, H Tahir.

Captain: J Singh. Vice-captain: K Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar