SCO vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC League 2 One Day, Match 2

Scotland will face off against Oman in the second match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Scotland began the tournament with a bang, defeating Papua New Guinea by 162 runs. Richie Berrington scored 114 runs in a fantastic innings that included 10 fours and two sixes.

They excelled in all three categories, with their bowlers never allowing PNG batters to settle into the game. Scotland would like to maintain their dominance when they face PNG.

Meanwhile, Oman will play their first match of the tournament. They will be looking to get off to a winning start.

SCO vs OMN Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Wasim Ali, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Match Details

SCO vs OMN, ICC Men’s CWC League 2 One Day, Match 2

Date and Time: 10th April, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The Dubai International track is expected to be batting-friendly. The pacers should get an extra bounce and swing early on so that they can frustrate the batters. At the venue, 250 runs could be considered par.

Today’s SCO vs OMN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseem Kushi: He is a reliable and consistent choice for the wicket-keeper's role. He has scored 264 runs at an average of 17.60 in 22 games.

Batters

Kyle Coetzer: Kyle is in the best shape of his career and his batting performance has been outstanding. In 12 games, he has 509 runs at an average of 42.42. Coetzer is also the tournament's sixth-highest run-getter.

All-rounder

Joshua James: Joshua is a talented all-rounder who has already taken three wickets and scored 56 runs in two games. He has the potential to provide you with some valuable fantasy points in upcoming matches.

Bowlers

Khawar Ali: Khawar has been in superb form, taking 30 wickets at an average of 30.07 and scoring 492 runs in 25 games. He can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCO vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Khan (OMN) – 1570 points

Mark Watt (SCO) – 363 points

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN) – 1,734 points

Richie Berrington (SCO) – 463 points

Muhammad Nadeem (OMN) – 452 points

Important stats for SCO vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Jatinder Singh: 726 runs in 28 games; batting average: 26.89

Sandeep Goud: 466 runs in 28 games; batting average: 31.07

Kaleemullah: 24 wickets in 25 games; bowling average: 31.17

SCO vs OMN Dream11 Prediction

SCO vs OMN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Mark Watt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood Vice-Captain: Kyle Coetzer

SCO vs OMN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Cross, Shoaib Khan, Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Gavin Main, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

Captain: Khawar Ali Vice-Captain: Bilal Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee