SCO vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC League 2 One-Day Match

Match number four of the CWC League 2 One-Day Cup will see Papua New Guinea (PNG) take on Scotland (SCO) at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday.

Scotland have been the team to beat so far with a couple of convincing wins over Oman and PNG. They will be keen to continue their winning run when they face a PNG side who are itching to make amends for their poor form. With both sides eyeing a crucial win, an exciting game of cricket beckons in Muscat.

SCO vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Chris Sole and Alasdair Evans/Dylan Budge

PNG XI

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Jason Kila, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Nosaina Pokana and Kabua Morea

Match Details

SCO vs PNG, CWC League-2 One Day 2021

Date and Time: 29th September, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Stadium, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track awaits the two sides, there will be ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The new ball should do a bit, keeping the batters on their toes. However, they will look to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. With spin likely to come into play in the middle overs, an even contest between the bat and ball beckons. Both teams will look to chase under the lights, with 240 being par at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Cross: Matt Cross has shown glimpses of his ability at the top of the Scottish batting order. But he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big scores. Cross will be keen to set the record straight and should get the nod over Tony Ura, who is expected to bat lower down the order.

Batsman

Kyle Coetzer: Kyle Coezter scored a fifty against Oman but like Cross, he is due for a big knock for Scotland. He has a heap of experience to fall back on and should be a good addition to your SCO vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: Assad Vala, who is PNG's best bet with both the bat and ball, has been in fairly good form coming into the game. The seasoned campaigner will look to lead from the front and is surely one to have in your SCO vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Watt: Although Mark Watt has been at his economical best in the tournament, he has only picked up one wicket in the last two games. Watt is a genuine wicket-taker in the middle overs for Scotland and given the nature of the pitch, he should pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Assad Vala (PNG)

Kyle Coetzer (SCO)

Mark Watt (SCO)

Important stats for SCO vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Assad Vala - 806 runs and 27 wickets in 32 ODIs

Richie Berrington - 1958 runs in 81 ODIs, Average: 27.97

Mark Watt - 38 wickets in 31 ODIs, Economy: 4.16

SCO vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cross, C MacLeod, K Coetzer, L Siaka, G Toka, A Vala, C Amini, M Leask, M Watt, S Sharif and N Pokana

Captain: K Coetzer. Vice-captain: A Vala

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, C MacLeod, K Coetzer, N Vanua, G Toka, A Vala, C Amini, H Tahir, M Watt, S Sharif and N Pokana

Captain: K Coetzer. Vice-captain: M Watt

Edited by Samya Majumdar