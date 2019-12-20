SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 21st, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 20 Dec 2019, 13:29 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second game on a doubleheader Saturday features Perth Scorchers up against the defending champions, Melbourne Renegades at the Optus Stadium. Although they made a few positive changes to their rosters, both teams lost their first game in BBL 2019-20. While this game is certainly a much-awaited one, it involves the return of Shaun Marsh back to Perth after his off-season move to the Renegades.

With a few sub-plots in place, the stakes are well set for either side in this game. Both teams will be looking to kickstart their respective campaigns after a false start with two valuable points on offer. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCO vs REN.

Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Chris Jordan, Matt Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Gurney, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Richard Gleeson.

Playing XI Updates

Perth Scorchers

No changes are expected from the side that was trumped by the Sixers earlier in the week. Josh Inglis will open the batting alongside Liam Livingstone, who wasn't able to trouble the scores in his BBL debut. Perth Scorchers will be heavily dependant on the trio of Turner, Mitch Marsh and Bancroft with the highly-rated, Cameron Green also in their ranks. They have a formidable bowling unit with Jordan and Jhye Richardson sharing the new ball while Fawad Ahmed is certainly one to keep an eye on during the game.

Possible XI: Inglis(WK), Livingstone, Bancroft, Mitch Marsh(C), Turner, Green, Jordan, Jhye, Fawad, Kelly and Agar.

Advertisement

Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades could make a change with Jack Wildermuth unable to make a mark in the previous game. They do have the option of Will Sutherland, who is capable of scoring quick runs as well in the back end of an innings.

The rest of the side should remain unchanged with Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh being key to their fortunes. Sam Harper will don the gloves for them with Cooper and Christian in their ranks as well. The trio of Richardson, Gleeson and Gurney will be crucial with the ball while Cameron Boyce would be looking to make up for a disappointing performance in Geelong.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Harper(WK), Shaun Marsh, Cooper, Christian, Webster, Wildermuth/Sutherland, Boyce, Richardson, Gurney and Gleeson.

Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 7

21st December 2019, 3:40 PM IST

Optus Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report

Another competitive pitch is expected at the Optus Stadium on Saturday. Over the last year or so, there has been extra bounce on offer for the pacers with the spinners also getting some turn.

Nevertheless, 160-165 will be a decent total on this surface with the ball coming on to the bat nicely under lights. Chasing will be the preferred option for either side winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicketkeeper: Both Sam Harper and Josh Inglis showed glimpses of what they are capable of in their first BBL 2019-20 outings.

Although Inglis can count upon his knowledge of his home ground, Sam Harper should ideally get the nod owing to his ability to tee off from ball one itself. However, one can opt for Inglis as well to make do with the team balance restrictions in the Dream11 team.

Batsmen: Aaron Finch and Ashton Turner couldn't much in the previous game and would love to make amends on Saturday. While both of them are ideally picked in the side, Liam Livingstone is also a viable option with the Lancashire all-rounder capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. If one were to pick an extra batsman, Shaun Marsh or Ben Cooper should suffice for this game.

Allrounders: Several quality options are available in the all-rounder section although Mitch Marsh stands out as the best pick. His all-round prowess should earn a few points in this game along with the likes of Ashton Agar and Daniel Christian. While Agar could pick a wicket or two with his subtle variations, Christian's ability to finish a game holds him in good stead.

Bowlers: Similar to the all-rounder section, fantasy players are spoilt for choice with the bowlers as well. Nevertheless, BBL 2018-19 season's leading wicket taker, Kane Richardson and Fawad Ahmed stand out as the best options considering their records. While one of Jhye Richardson or Chris Jordan should also pick a wicket or two for the Scorchers, Harry Gurney should get the nod over Richard Gleeson for this crucial game.

Captain: Aaron Finch is one of the best T20 players in the world with the Aussie captain being ranked the No. 2 batsman in the T20I Rankings. While he is due for a big knock, the Marsh brothers are also good picks for the multiplier options. While Mitchell Marsh is capable of earning fantasy points with both bat and ball, Shaun Marsh would be eager to perform well in front of his home crowd in spite of turning out for the Renegades.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Agar, Mitch Marsh, Harry Gurney, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Fawad Ahmed. Captain: Shaun Marsh, Vice-Captain: Mitch Marsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Mitch Marsh, Daniel Christian, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed, Kane Richardson and Richard Gleeson. Captain: Mitch Marsh, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch