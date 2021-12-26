SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 21

Perth Scorchers will be up against the Melbourne Renegades in the 21st match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 on Sunday at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The Scorchers have been on a tear in their BBL 2021-22 campaign, winning all five games. They are atop the points table with 17 points. Both their batting and bowling have fared well, which makes them a formidable team to beat as they seek to continue their winning run.

Meanwhile, the Renegades are having an indifferent BBL campaign. After winning their opening game against the Strikers, they have lost their next three games.

SCO vs REN Probable Playing XIs Today

Perth Scorchers

Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (C), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (C), Sam Harper (WK), Jake Fraser, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2021.

Date and Time: December 26th 2021; 03:45 PM IST.

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The track at the Docklands Stadium is usually a good batting surface, but it also provides assistance to bowlers. Batters will have to be cautious with their shot selection early on. Meanwhile, pacers will need to utilise the early movement and provide key breakthroughs.

Today’s SCO vs REN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cameron Bancroft: Bancroft has opened the innings for Perth Scorchers this season. He has missed a few games, but has scored 94 runs at an average of 31.33.

Batters

Aaron Finch: Finch, the T20 WC 202- winning captain, played his first game for the Melbourne Renegades this BBL in his last outing. He scored a fine knock of 68 runs off 43 deliveries, and will look to produce the same exploits in this game.

Colin Munro: Munro's ability to get his team off to quick starts makes him a good pick. He has been in decent touch with the bat, bagging a century this BBL season.

All-rounders

Mitchell Marsh: Marsh has been a revelation for the Scorchers since getting promoted to number three, having scored 207 runs in BBL 2021. He has carried on his form from the T20 World Cup, and will look to maintain that.

Will Sutherland: Sutherland could prove to be a key player for his team, owing to his ability to score quick runs in the lower-middle order. He can also bowl a few overs and chip in with wickets, making him a top pick for today’s game.

Bowlers

Kane Richardson: Richardson is a renowned bowler from the Renegades side, bagging nine wickets this season. He has been lethal with the ball, and is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Andrew Tye: Tye is another experienced wicket-taking bowler for his team. He has showcased his ability, picking up ten wickets thus far. He failed to pick up a wicket in his last game, but is expected to make a strong comeback in this clash.

Five best players to pick in SCO vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell Marsh: 346 points.

Kane Richardson: 309 points.

Ashton Agar: 302 points.

Andrew Tye: 293 points.

Jason Behendroff: 240 points.

Key stats for SCO vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell Marsh: 3 matches, 207 runs.

Kane Richardson: 3 matches, 9 wickets.

Ashton Agar: 5 matches, 39 runs, 8 wickets.

Zahir Khan: 4 matches, 7 wickets.

Andrew Tye: 5 matches, 10 wickets.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO vs REN Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Mitchell Marsh, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye, Zahir Khan.

Captain: Mitchell Marsh. Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye, James Pattinson, Jason Behendroff.

Captain: Kane Richardson. Vice-Captain: Cameron Bancroft.

Edited by Bhargav