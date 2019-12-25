SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 26th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

BBL 2019-20 action returns after a day's break as Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers tussle on Boxing Day. Both sides have played three games each with one win to show for their efforts. While the Sixers haven't clicked as a unit so far, Perth Scorchers were undone by Rashid Khan and the Adelaide Strikers in the previous game. Both sides will be eyeing a win on Thursday to keep in touch with Sydney Thunder, who currently top the table with five points from their three games.

Although they had to deal with the departures of Shaun Marsh and Nathan Coulter-Nile, Perth Scorchers have managed to assemble a decent team which enters this game as the clear favourites. However, the Sixers also has a balanced unit with Josh Philippe and Tom Curran being ones to watch out for them. All in all, another entertaining game of cricket lies ahead with two valuable points on offer for either side at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCO vs SIX.

SCO vs SIX Squads

Perth Scorchers

Josh Inglis(WK), Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh(C), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed, Tim David, Matthew Kelly

Sydney Sixers

Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe(WK), James Vince, Moises Henriques(C), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Mickey Edwards

SCO vs SIX Playing XI Updates

Perth Scorchers

A couple of changes are in order after a tough loss to the Adelaide Strikers earlier in the week. While Matt Kelly is certain to return to the side at the expense of Joel Paris, Tim David could also find a place in the side. Cameron Green could make way with David being capable of delivering with the ball as well. The rest of the side should remain unchanged with their openers, Josh Inglis and Liam Livingstone scoring quick fifties in the previous game. The Scorchers have a nice blend of youth and experience and this should give them the favourites tag for this game.

Possible XI: Inglis(WK), Livingstone, Bancroft, Mitch Marsh(C), Turner, Green/David, Agar, Jordan, Fawad, Jhye and Kelly.

Advertisement

Sydney Sixers

As for the Sixers, Jackson Bird could play his first game of the season. Lloyd Pope would be the one to make way for Bird with Manenti doing well with the ball in BBL 2019-20. Although they have a very formidable batting unit on paper, none of the Sixers batsmen, apart from Josh Philippe, have struck form. While their bowling unit has impressed at times, they were taken to the cleaners by Chris Lynn in their previous game and will look to bounce back strongly. All eyes will be upon the pace trio of Dwarshius, Abbott and Tom Curran, who are critical to their fortunes on Thursday.

Possible XI: Hughes, Philippe (WK), Vince, Henriques, Silk, Kerr, Curran, Dwarshius, Manenti, Abbott and Bird/Pope.

SCO vs SIX Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 12

26th December 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Optus Stadium, Perth

SCO vs SIX Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Optus Stadium is quite good for batting. Although the batsmen are expected to have the final say in this game, the bowlers should also get extra bounce from the surface. The spinners could also come into play with one side of the boundary being relatively bigger than the others. Chasing will be the preferred option for either side with the ideal score being 175 at the venue.

SCO vs SIX Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe is the ideal choice for the wicket-keeper slot with the Sydney Sixers keeper scoring 120 runs so far. Although Philippe plays for the Sydney Sixers, he would be relishing a return to the Optus Stadium, a venue he would be well aware of as he plays for Western Australia in the domestic circuit. Josh Inglis could be picked as an extra option as well if required.

Batsmen: James Vince hasn't fired for the Sixers yet and is expected to score some runs on Thursday. He should find a place in the fantasy side along with the likes of Ashton Turner and Liam Livingstone, who have shown glimpses of what they are capable of in this season. While one of Daniel Hughes or Jordan Silk would also be a good pick, Cameron Bancroft's fifty in the previous game played at the Optus Stadium holds him in good stead.

All-rounders: While Tom Curran's tally of five wickets in three games earns him a place in the fantasy team, Mitchell Marsh should get the nod over Ashton Agar. Although Marsh hasn't picked wickets with the ball, his batting prowess was on display against the Renegades as he smashed a quickfire fifty to lead his side to a win. A similar type of performance is expected from the Perth Scorchers captain while Moises Henriques is also one to watch out for in this game.

Bowlers: A number of quality options are available with Chris Jordan and Sean Abbott standing out with four and six wickets respectively. While Jordan's ability with bat and on the field makes him a valuable asset, Abbott has been one of the most consistent bowlers in BBL history and warrants a place in the side. The likes of Fawad Ahmed and Jhye Richardson should also pick a wicket or two while Ben Dwarshius should suffice as the final pick in the side.

Captain: Josh Philippe's ability to provide quick starts at the top of the Sydney Sixers order makes him a dependable pick for the multiplier options. Along with the wicket-keeper, Liam Livingstone and Moises Henriques are also worth-while options with both of them capable of playing spin and pace equally well. They should score some runs on what is a good batting track.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan and Fawad Ahmed. Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Moises Henriques

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe, Liam Livingstone, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Tom Curran, Mitch Marsh, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Ben Manenti and Sean Abbott. Captain: Josh Philippe, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone