SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Final

The final of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 between Perth Scorchers (SCO) and Sydney Sixers (SIX) is set to take place at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Friday.

The Perth Scorchers have been the team to beat in the BBL with the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Andrew Tye starring for them with bat and ball respectively. They will start as the clear favorites against the Sydney Sixers, who will be without Josh Philippe. Amid all the personnel concerns, the Sixers have done well to find themselves on the verge of a three-peat. Although they haven't won a game against the Perth Scorchers this season, Moises Henriques and co. will bank on their experience to come through in what promises to be a cracking game at the Docklands Stadium.

SCO vs SIX Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Hayden Kerr, Justin Avendano, Jake Carder, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Christian, Lachlan Hearne/Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jay Lenton (wk), Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe

SCO XI

Josh Inglis (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou and Jason Behrendorff

Match Details

SCO vs SIX, BBL 2021-22, Final

Date and Time: 28th January 2022, 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Docklands Stadium despite there being some help on offer for the pacers. Although the new ball should do a bit under the lights, the batters should enjoy the carry and bounce off the surface. The spinners will also come into play in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key at the venue with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s SCO vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis returned to runscoring form with a fine fifty against the Sixers in their previous encounter. The Perth Scorchers keeper is an explosive batter who is capable of accessing any corner of the ground with his range of shots. With the diminutive batter in fine form and Philippe unavailable, Inglis is the only credible option left to be picked in your SCO vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Moises Henriques: Moises Henriques has been in fine form this season, scoring over 400 runs in a middle-order role. Although he hasn't scored many runs in the BBL finals so far, Henriques has the experience to succeed on the biggest stage. With the Sixers not being heavily loaded in the top order, the onus falls on Henriques to get a big one in this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Hayden Kerr: Although Hayden Kerr has been the Sydney Sixers' best bowler this season, the all-rounder played the innings of his life to get his team over the line in the knockout. Kerr is expected to continue in an opening capacity, which adds more value to his inclusion in your SCO vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye is one of the best bowlers in BBL history with a heap of experience to fall back on. The Perth Scorchers pacer hasn't been in the best of form of late, but his ability to pick wickets with his variations and death-bowling skills should hold him in good stead.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Sean Abbott (SIX) - 856 points

Hayden Kerr (SIX) - 941 points

Mitchell Marsh (SCO) - 656 points

Important stats for SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell Marsh - 342 runs and 5 wickets in 7 BBL 2021-22 matches

Andrew Tye - 22 wickets in 15 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 18.59

Sean Abbott - 19 wickets in 13 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 18.47

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Moises Henriques, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Jason Behrendorff, Ben Dwarshuis and Jhye Richardson

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Sean Abbott.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Justin Avendano, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Peter Hatzoglou, Ben Dwarshuis and Jhye Richardson

Captain: Kurtis Patterson. Vice-captain: Sean Abbott.

Edited by Samya Majumdar