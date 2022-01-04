SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 34

The 34th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Tuesday.

Both the Sixers and Scorchers have been brilliant in the BBL this season, sitting pretty at the top of the table. While the Sixers trail the Scorchers by a couple of points, Moises Henriques and co. have been the team to beat this season. However, they face a strong Scorchers side whose bowling attack has been the standout aspect of their campaign. With both teams itching to get one over the other, another riveting contest beckons between the most successful teams in BBL history at the Carrara Oval.

SCO vs SIX Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Shadab Khan and Steve O'Keefe

SCO XI

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Peter Hatzoglou and Jason Behrendorff

Match Details

SCO vs SIX, BBL 2021-22, Match 34

Date and Time: 4th January 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the Carrara Oval with the ball likely to skid on nicely under the lights. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. However, there should not be much turn on offer for the spinners, who will need to be clever with their line and length. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s SCO vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe will relish an encounter against the Perth Scorchers, a team based out of his home state. Although the Sixers opener has been decent this season, he is due for a big score, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Ashton Turner: Ashton Turner has blown hot and cold in the BBL this season with no fifties to his name. Although Turner is likely to bat lower down the order, he has the skills to dominate the bowling attack with his power-hitting, making him a must-have in your SCO vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sean Abbott: Sean Abbott has been the talk of the town after his sensational all-round performance against the Brisbane Heat the previous week. He has been in fine form with the ball for the Sixers, which should make him a fine addition to your SCO vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye has been brilliant for the Scorchers this season, picking up 13 wickets in eight BBL games. The Scorchers speedster has used his variations brilliantly and has also riled up batters with extra pace. With the conditions playing into his hands, Tye is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX) - 489 points

Sean Abbott (SIX) - 484 points

Mitchell Marsh (SCO) - 504 points

Important stats for SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe - 295 runs in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 49.17

Andrew Tye - 13 wickets in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 15.23

Sean Abbott - 12 wickets in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 11.67

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe, Colin Munro, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Shadab Khan, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis and Tymal Mills

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Cameron Bancroft.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe, Laurie Evans, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Shadab Khan, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis and Peter Hatzoglou

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Ashton Turner.

Edited by Samya Majumdar