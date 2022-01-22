SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Qualifier

The Qualifier of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday.

The two most successful teams in BBL history, the Scorchers and the Sixers, lock horns with a place in the final up for grabs. The Scorchers have been the team to beat this season, losing only three out of their 14 games. They will be keen to qualify for the final yet again, but come across an equally impressive Sixers side. Although they have had their fair share of personnel concerns, the Sixers have done well in their bid for a three-peat. With some of the best players set for action, an entertaining game beckons in Melbourne.

SCO vs SIX Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk/Justin Avendano, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe

SCO XI

Josh Inglis (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou and Jason Behrendorff

Match Details

SCO vs SIX, BBL 2021-22, Qualifier

Date and Time: 22nd January 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The Docklands Stadium has seen its fair share of high-scoring games this season and another similar match expected on Saturday. Although the pacers should ideally get the ball to move around, the batters should enjoy it skidding on to the bat. The spinners might get some help in the middle overs, but there is not much room for error. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s SCO vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe has been one of the best batters this season, scoring over 400 runs for the Sydney Sixers. Given his explosiveness at the top of the order, Philippe should be a good addition to your SCO vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Moises Henriques: Moises Henriques has been in decent form this season, scoring quick runs against both pace and spin. Although he has floated around in the middle order, his experience and ability to come good in crunch situations should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh has been the Scorchers' best player despite only playing in six matches. His gung-ho approach with the bat in the top order has served the Scorchers well. Adding his bowling prowess only adds value to his popular selection in most SCO vs SIX Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye, who led the wicket-takers charts for most of the BBL, hasn't been in the best of form in recent matches. Nevertheless, Tye is an experienced campaigner whose ability in death overs should yield him a wicket or two in this much-awaited game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX) - 744 points

Hayden Kerr (SIX) - 731 points

Mitchell Marsh (SCO) - 618 points

Important stats for SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe - 424 runs in 14 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 35.33

Andrew Tye - 20 wickets in 14 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 18.55

Sean Abbott - 16 wickets in 11 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 17.81

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Colin Munro, Jack Edwards, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Peter Hatzoglou, Ben Dwarshuis and Andrew Tye

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Josh Inglis.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Daniel Hughes, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Jason Behrendorff, Ben Dwarshuis and Andrew Tye

Captain: Mitchell Marsh. Vice-captain: Josh Philippe.

Edited by Samya Majumdar