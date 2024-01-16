SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 39

The 39th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see the Perth Scorchers (SCO) square off against the Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Tuesday, January 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Perth Scorchers have won six of their last nine matches. The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have won five of their last nine matches. The Sydney Sixers are currently placed third in the points table, but the Perth Scorchers are still expected to win today's match.

SCO vs SIX Match Details

The 39th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on January 16 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 2:10 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs SIX, Match 39

Date and Time: 16 January 2023, 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch at Perth Stadium in Perth is well balanced, where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy bounce in the initial overs, while middle and death overs are dominated by batters.

The last match here was played between the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat, where a total of 291 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

SCO vs SIX Form Guide

SCO - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

SIX - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

SCO vs SIX Probable Playing XI

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

Nick Hobson, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Stephen Eskinazi, Lance Morris, Jason Behrendorff

SIX Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe, Todd Murphy

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Inglis

J Inglis is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for the Perth Scorchers whenever he gets the chance and is expected to perform well in today's match. J Philippe is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Vince

S Smith and J Vince are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both top-order batters are expected to perform well. L Evans is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Hardie

J Edwards and A Hardie are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Agar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Behrendorff

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Tye and J Behrendorff. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. L Morris is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCO vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hardie

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make A Hardie the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks in today's match. He has earned 503 points in the last eight matches.

J Behrendorff

J Behrendorff is playing like a beast, as he is taking wickets in almost every match. He loves performing against the Perth Scorchers and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 393 points in the last seven matches.

5 must-have picks for SCO vs SIX, Match 39

A Hardie

J Behrendorff

J Edwards

J Inglis

S Smith

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis, J Philippe

Batters: L Evans, J Vince, S Smith

All-rounders: A Hardie, A Agar, J Edwards

Bowlers: A Tye, L Morris, J Behrendorff

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis

Batters: J Vince, S Smith

All-rounders: A Hardie, H Kerr, J Edwards

Bowlers: A Tye, L Morris, J Behrendorff, S Abbott, B Dwarshuis