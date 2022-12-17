SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 6

The sixth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Saturday, December 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction.

Defending champions Perth Scorchers start their season with a new-look batting unit. They are without the likes of Laurie Evans and Mitchell Marsh but have able replacements in Faf du Plessis and Adam Lyth. Their bowling attack is perhaps the strongest in the competition and will be key to their success in the ongoing BBL.

The Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, did not have the best of starts to their campaign, losing to the Adelaide Strikers in their opening fixture. They have a well-balanced squad with Moises Henriques at the helm and will be keen to kickstart their campaign with a win. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons with two valuable points up for grabs.

SCO vs SIX Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 6

The Sydney Sixers and Perth Stadium will square off in the sixth match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 1:35 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs SIX, BBL 2022-23, Match 6

Date and Time: 17th December 2022, 1:35 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

SCO vs SIX pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 6

A competitive track beckons at the Perth Stadium with the average first-innings score last season reading 160. The pacers are likely to rule the roost, accounting for 32 out of 36 wickets in three matches. There should be some help available with the new ball as well, with 11 wickets falling in the powerplay phase last season. Batting first would be the preferred choice, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game.

Last 3 BBL Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 160

2nd-innings score: 153

SCO vs SIX probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis/Naveen-ul-Haq, Izharulhaq Naveed and Steve O'Keefe.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Philippe (15 BBL 2021 matches, 429 runs, Average: 33.00)

Josh Philippe is a household name in the BBL, scoring over 400 runs in each of his last three seasons. The Sydney Sixers opener is adept at playing spin and pace and has a career strike rate of 142.13. With Philippe due for a big knock, he is a must-have in your SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ashton Turner (15 BBL 2021 matches, 357 runs, SR: 153.88)

Ashton Turner had a fine season for the Scorchers last season, scoring 357 runs in 15 matches. He had a strike rate of 153.88, holding him in good stead. With Turner likely to take up the floater's role, he could be a fine addition to your SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ashton Agar (15 BBL 2021 matches, 18 wickets, Average: 21.89)

Another star performer for the Scorchers last season, Ashton Agar picked up 18 wickets in 15 matches. He averaged just 21.89 with the ball and also chipped in with the bat. He has a batting strike rate of 121 in the BBL as well. Given his experience and the Sixers' batting unit full of right-handers, Agar could be a good pick for your SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Andrew Tye (16 BBL 2021 matches, 25 wickets, Average: 16.96)

Andrew Tye was one of the top wicket-takers in the competition last season, picking up 25 scalps in 16 matches. He had a good T20 Blast season for Durham as well with 21 wickets in just 10 matches. His variations and death bowling skills should hold him in good stead and make him a top pick for your SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

James Vince

James Vince is a proven performer in the BBL with 1427 runs at a strike rate of 132. He also has a decent record against the Scorchers, with his BBL highest of 98 coming against them a couple of seasons back. Vince looked in good touch in the T20 Blast as well and should be a viable captaincy choice in your SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis has been a consistent performer for the Scorchers, scoring over 1000 runs at a strike rate of 141.28. Inglis is likely to play in the top order in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, holding him in good stead. Given his ability against pace and spin, Inglis should be a fine pick as captain or vice-captain in your SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sean Abbott 3/37 in the previous game Josh Philippe 429 runs in 14 innings in BBL 2021 Moises Henriques 24 runs in the previous match Ashton Turner 357 runs in 15 BBL 2021 matches Andrew Tye 25 wickets in 16 matches in BBL 2021

SCO vs SIX match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 6

Moises Henriques is one of the best batters in BBL history and ranks amongst the highest runscorers as well. Although he scored only 24 runs in 29 balls in the previous game, Henriques is a good player of all types of bowling and has heaps of experience under his belt. If he does get going in the middle order, Henriques could be a fine pick for your SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (vc), Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, Faf du Plessis, James Vince (c), Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Izharulhaq Naveed

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, Faf du Plessis, James Vince, Adam Lyth (c)

All-rounders: Sean Abbott (vc), Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou

