SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Big Bash League, Qualifier

The Perth Scorchers (SCO) will be up against the Sydney Sixers (SIX) in the Qualifier of the Big Bash League (BBL) at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, January 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Qualifier.

The Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers have been the two best teams in the entire tournament and have been a cut above the rest. The Scorchers top the table with 22 points and have won 11 of their 14 matches. They have lost only thrice and are currently on a three-game winning run. The Scorchers defeated the Melbourne Renegades by 10 runs recently.

The Sydney Sixers have also been in phenomenal form and have won 10 of their 14 league games. They finished second in the table, one point behind the Scorchers.

The Sixers are currently on a fantastic six-match winning run as they defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by 24 runs in their last encounter. This is expected to be a cracker of a contest between the two in-form sides.

SCO vs SIX Match Details, Qualifier

The Qualifier of Big Bash League (BBL) will be played on January 28 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The match is set to take place at 1.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs SIX, Big Bash League, Qualifier

Date and Time: January 28, 2022, 1.45 pm IST

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Sony Liv

SCO vs SIX Pitch Report

The track at the Optus Stadium has proven to be a batting paradise and batters have enjoyed their time on this surface. Bowlers need to be careful about their line and lengths but fast bowlers may end up finding some purchase.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 176.3

Average second innings score: 174

SCO vs SIX Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Perth Scorchers: W-W-W-L-W

Sydney Sixers: W-W-W-W-W

SCO vs SIX probable playing 11s for today’s match

Perth Scorchers Injury/Team News

Perth Scorchers will miss the services of Matthew Kelly, Ashton Agar, and Jhye Richardson.

Perth Scorchers Probable Playing 11

Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, and Peter Hatzoglou.

Sydney Sixers Injury/Team News

Josh Kann has recently joined the Sydney Sixers squad.

Sydney Sixers Probable Playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, and Izharulhaq Naveed.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Josh Inglis (14 matches, 405 runs, Strike Rate: 150.00)

Josh Inglis is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team and he has been in magnificent form. Inglis has scored 405 runs at a strike rate of over 150 and has a batting average of 40.50.

Top Batter pick

Jordan Silk (14 matches, 306 runs, Strike Rate: 128.57)

Jordan Silk has batted with plenty of responsibility. He has made 306 runs in just 14 games and has an average of 43.71.

Top All-rounder pick

Aaron Hardie (13 matches, 434 runs and 3 wickets)

Aaron Hardie is the second-highest run-scorer in the BBL 2022/23. He has amassed 434 runs at an average of 48.22 and has a strike rate of over 142. Hardie has also taken three wickets for his side.

Top Bowler pick

Andrew Tye (14 matches, 24 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.20)

Andrew Tye is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked up 24 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 8.20.

SCO vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith has been nothing short of ridiculous so far. Despite playing only four matches, he has been in unstoppable form. Smith is the leading run-scorer for the Sydney Sixers with 328 runs at an average of 109.33. He has already made two centuries and has a jaw-dropping strike rate of 180.22.

Smith should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott is the leading wicket-taker in the Big Bash League (BBL). Abbott has taken 25 wickets in 13 games at a bowling average of 14.76 and has a strong economy rate of 7.91.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Steve Smith 328 runs 488 points Sean Abbott 25 wickets 839 points Andrew Tye 24 wickets 799 points Josh Inglis 405 runs 775 points Aaron Hardie 434 runs and 3 wickets 748 points

SCO vs SIX match expert tips

Given the kind of form that Steve Smith has been in, it’s hard to not bet on him to make a difference. He is a must-have multiplier pick in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier, Head-to-Head League

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe

Batters: Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Aaron Hardie, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Ben Dwarshuis

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier, Grand League

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe

Batters: Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft

All-rounders: Aaron Hardie, Hayden Kerr

Bowler:s Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

