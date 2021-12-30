SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 27

The 27th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Perth Scorchers (SCO) taking on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday.

The Scorchers have been the team to beat this season with just one loss in seven matches. Mitchell Marsh has been the go-to man for the Scorchers, with their bowling attack also coming up trumps more often than not. They will be keen to return to winnings ways at the expense of the Melbourne Stars, who come into the game on the back of a thumping win over the Brisbane Heat. With Glenn Maxwell and co. having momentum on their side, an exciting contest beckons at the Marvel Stadium.

SCO vs STA Probable Playing 11 Today

STA XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Qais Ahmad and Haris Rauf

SCO XI

Josh Inglis (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Andrew Tye, Ashton Agar, Peter Hatzoglou, Jason Behrendorff and Tymal Mills

Match Details

SCO vs STA, BBL 2021-22, Match 27

Date and Time: 30th December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the venue this season, a high-scoring fixture beckons at the Marvel Stadium. While the pacers might get some movement off the surface early on, the square boundaries will favor the batters. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, who will need to be clever with their lines and lengths. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and put runs on the board, with 180 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis, who has been in fine form over the last year or so, is due for a big knock this BBL season. The Perth Scorchers keeper hasn't fired with the bat yet and even though he could play a part in the middle order, he is a handy addition in your SCO vs STA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis, like Josh Inglis, has blown hot and cold this season despite looking in decent touch. He will be keen to get a big one against the Scorchers and given his track record, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh has been a man on a mission, scoring runs and picking up wickets for fun. The Perth all-rounder has been in the form of his life and given the nature of the track itself, Marsh should be a must-have in your SCO vs STA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa, despite not picking up many wickets this season, has played his role to perfection. He has been economical in the Power Surge and even in the death overs, which should hold him in good stead. Given his experience and recent form, Zampa should take a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell Marsh (SCO) - 504 points

Glenn Maxwell (STA) - 326 points

Andrew Tye (SCO) - 399 points

Important stats for SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Maxwell - 177 runs in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 29.50

Mitchell Marsh - 255 runs and 4 wickets in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches

Brody Couch - 10 wickets in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 17.40

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SCO vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Laurie Evans, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Peter Hatzoglou

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Kurtis Patterson, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Peter Hatzoglou

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Josh Inglis.

Edited by Samya Majumdar