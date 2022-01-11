SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 27

The 27th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Melbourne Stars (STA) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday.

The high-flying Perth Scorchers are well on course for a top-three finish in the BBL this season. But they will be keen to seal one of the top two spots in the next week or so. Although they will miss the services of Colin Munro and Jason Behrendorff, the Scorchers will bank on their bowling attack to see them through in this fixture. However, they come across an upbeat Melbourne Stars side who will be eager to get a few wins under their belt. With the likes of Adam Zampa and Joe Clarke in decent form, one wouldn't want to rule out a Melbourne Stars victory in this fixture.

SCO vs STA Probable Playing 11 Today

STA XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Clint Hinchliffe/Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Xavier Crone, Adam Zampa (c), Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf and Brody Couch

SCO XI

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Chris Sabburg, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Peter Hatzoglou and Matt Kelly

Match Details

SCO vs STA, BBL 2021-22, Match 27

Date and Time: 11th January 2022, 8:40 AM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides at the Simonds Stadium with some help on offer for the spinners. Although the pacers should get the new ball to swing, the batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play and make for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke has been the Melbourne Stars' best batter this season with a couple of fifties to his name. The Englishman will be keen to get some runs against his former BBL team Perth Scorchers and should ideally get the nod over Cam Bancroft in your SCO vs STA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ashton Turner: Ashton Turner led the Scorchers to a big win in their previous game against the Sixers. In the absence of Colin Munro, Turner's ability to take on both the spinners and pacers served him well, a trait which should hold him in good stead. With form on his side, Turner should be a good addition to your SCO vs STA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Beau Webster: Beau Webster's all-round ability hasn't been used to the fullest in the BBL so far. Although the lanky all-rounder has shown glimpses so far, he would love to get some runs in the middle order. Given his ability to put the long handle to good use, Webster is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye couldn't pick up a wicket in his previous outing against the Sydney Sixers. But he still sits atop the wicket-takers list with 18 scalps to his name. His variations are a real threat in the middle and death overs, making him a genuine wicket-taking option for the Scorchers.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Andrew Tye (SCO) - 635 points

Ashton Agar (SCO) - 600 points

Hilton Cartwright (STA) - 459 points

Important stats for SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Ashton Turner - 210 runs in 11 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 147.89

Andrew Tye - 18 wickets in 11 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 16.22

Brody Couch - 12 wickets in 9 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 21.25

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SCO vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner, Laurie Evans, Nick Larkin, Beau Webster, Aaron Hardie, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Haris Rauf and Peter Hatzoglou

Captain: Adam Zampa. Vice-captain: Cameron Bancroft.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner, Laurie Evans, Joe Burns, Beau Webster, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Haris Rauf and Lance Morris

Captain: Ashton Turner. Vice-captain: Adam Zampa.

Edited by Samya Majumdar