SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 15th, 2020

In Match 38 of BBL 2019-20 on Wednesday, Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers square off against one another at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Both the Stars and Scorchers are placed in the top half of the table with 16 and 10 points respectively. Riding on Marcus Stoinis' record breaking hundred, the Stars increased their lead at the top of the table last week.

Although the Scorchers did lose a number of key players in the off-season, they have done well this season as they come into this game with momentum on their side. While both teams look equally matched on paper, the return of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Hilton Cartwright to the Optus Stadium adds more spice to this contest. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCO vs STA.

Squads to choose from:

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh(C), Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Matt Kelly, Joel Paris, Jaron Morgan, Sam Whiteman

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Jackson Coleman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf, Clint Hinchcliffe, Lance Morris and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Playing XI Updates:

Perth Scorchers:

The Scorchers shouldn't be making any changes to their side after back to back wins in BBL 2019-20. They have very settled batting unit with the likes of Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh scoring in excess of 250 runs this season. However, it is their bowling attack that has paved the way in recent games with Jhye Richardson registering his best figures against the Hurricanes.

With ample variety in their attack, the Scorchers look well rounded to counter the duo of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis on Wednesday. Liam Livingstone is one to watch out for with the Englishman expected to play a part with the ball as well.

Possible XI: Livingstone, Inglis(WK), Mitch Marsh (C), Bancroft, Whiteman/Morgan, David, Green, Richardson, Jordan, Fawad and Paris.

Melbourne Stars:

Nathan Coulter-Nile is set to return to the side for this crucial clash against Scorchers. Lance Morris should make way for the Western Australia native, who would be relishing a return to the Optus Stadium. Apart from the one change, the Stars should field an unchanged side after a dominant 44 run win over the Sixers.

Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have done most of the run-scoring for the Stars this season. They are well complemented by Nick Larkin and Hilton Cartwright, who managed to score a fifty amidst Stoinis' carnage at the MCG. Their bowling unit has a good mix of experience and youth with tearaway pacer, Haris Rauf leading the way with 15 wickets in six games so far.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Cartwright, Larkin, Dunk, Maxwell(C), Gotch(WK), Coulter-Nile, Hinchcliffe, Lamichhane, Rauf and Worrall.

Match Details:

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 38

15th January 2020, 3:40 PM IST

Optus Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report:

As seen in the previous BBL 2019-20 games at the Optus Stadium, a good batting surface is expected with scores of 180 being expected. While there isn't much turn on offer, the pacers can expect extra pace and bounce from this wicket. Teams have preferred to defend targets in this tournament and shouldn't be any different on Wednesday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Perth Scorchers keeper, Josh Inglis has been a revelation this season. The diminutive wicket-keeper batsman comes into this match on the back of a match winning fifty against the Hurricanes, his third fifty in nine games. His case for an inclusion in the fantasy team is boosted by Seb Gotch's batting position, which is a major put-off for fantasy players.

Batsmen: Liam Livingstone has shown glimpses of what he is capable of with the Englishman striking at 151.68. With the Scorchers opener bound to play a part with the ball as well, he is a must have pick alongside Hilton Cartwright. Nick Larkin is a decent pick as well with the Stars batsman scoring 104 runs in four outings so far. Cameron Bancroft should round the batting department with his experience bound to serve him well against a decent Stars bowling unit.

Allrounders: Although the fantasy players are spoilt for choice in this section, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh are likely to feature in most fantasy teams. Both of them occupy the top two spots in the run-scorers charts although Stoinis is miles ahead of Marsh with 478 runs.

However, if one were to believe in the law of averages, Glenn Maxwell is more than capable of filling in for Stoinis in the fantasy team. The Stars captain averages 79 this season with his strike-rate of 170 being exemplary.

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane is due for a match-winning performance in BBL 2019-20. While a few wickets are expected from him against the Scorchers, one of Haris Rauf or the returning Nathan Coulter-Nile should also the do the trick. From the Scorchers roster, the trio of Jhye Richardson, Chris Jordan and Fawad Ahmed have bowled well in tandem. They have accounted for 35 wickets this season which makes all of them great options for this game.

Captain: Perth Scorchers all-rounder, Liam Livingstone has looked dangerous in recent games although he hasn't gone to make a substantial score at the top of the order. With the nature of the pitch also suiting him, one can expect a match winning performance from him. While he is one suitable candidate for the multiplier options, the Australian duo of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell also fit the bill with their expertise and reputation of scoring quick runs towards the end of an innings.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane and Fawad Ahmed.

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed, Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell