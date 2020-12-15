Match 9 of the BBL 2020-21 has the Perth Scorchers taking on the Melbourne Stars at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Wednesday.

The Melbourne Stars have hit the ground running, with eight points in their first two games. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have starred with the bat and their bowling attack has come up with the goods on both occasions. With the arrival of Nic Maddinson ahead of this fixture, the Stars look good for another win, although they are in for a tough fixture on Wednesday.

The Perth Scorchers, who lost their first game of the season, have a balanced look with Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Turner featuring in the middle order. Their batting unit is perhaps the most feared in the competition, with Kiwi international Colin Munro headlining their team. With the likes of Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed also in their ranks, the Perth Scorchers aren't anywhere near to being considered underdogs for this game.

The two teams look evenly matched on paper, with international experience available in abundance on either roster. However, the Stars might hold the edge, given their recent form and record against the Scorchers. With Turner and Co. eyeing their first win of the season, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Perth Scorchers

Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, and Matt Kelly.

Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Ben Dunk (WK), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Billy Stanlake, Liam Hatcher, and Adam Zampa

Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 9

Date: 16th December 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Aurora Stadium is a decent one to bat on, despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. The ball should skid on nicely under the lights, although the pitch might slow down as the match progresses.

Run-scoring is relatively easier against the new ball with the middle overs being key to either side's fortunes. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at this venue.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCO vs STA Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Inglis, C Munro, A Turner, A Fletcher, G Maxwell, M Stoinis, M Marsh, N Coulter-Nile, L Hatcher, J Richardson, and F Ahmed

Captain: C Munro, Vice-Captain: A Fletcher

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Inglis, C Munro, A Turner, H Cartwright, G Maxwell, M Stoinis, M Marsh, B Stanlake, A Tye, A Zampa and F Ahmed

Captain: C Munro, Vice-Captain: M Stoinis