SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 38

The 38th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday.

The Sydney Thunder have been on a roll lately despite missing some key personnel in the last few games. They will be keen to continue their fine form against the Scorchers, who sit pretty at the top of the BBL points table. Although the Scorchers will head into this game as the favorites, the Thunder will fancy their chances of completing a double over the three-time BBL champions. Both teams will be keen to get the win under their belts, paving the way for a cracking contest at the Carrara Oval.

SCO vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Saqib Mahmood, Nathan McAndrew and Arjun Nair/Brendan Doggett

SCO XI

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Peter Hatzoglou and Jason Behrendorff

Match Details

SCO vs THU, BBL 2021-22, Match 38

Date and Time: 6th January 2022, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game at the Carrara Oval, the pitch is a touch on the slower side. The pacers will get the ball to move around viciously in the first few overs, after which the batters should feel a bit comfortable. There should be some turn available for the spinners as well, making for a tough phase in the middle overs for the batters. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at the Carrara Oval.

Today’s SCO vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cameron Bancroft: Although Cameron Bancroft has failed to get going in the BBL, the Perth opener has been in fairly good form over the last few months. Apart from his obvious batting potential, Bancroft is a decent wicketkeeper as well, making him a handy pick in your SCO vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales is set to return to the Thunder line-up after missing out on a couple of games. The explosive opener is due for a big knock at the top of the order and given the conditions on offer, Hales is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has been consistent with the ball in hand, but his batting hasn't really taken off this season. However, his skill-set provides a lot of depth and balance to the Thunder unit, making him a must-have in your SCO vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye has been bang on the money this season with 16 wickets in nine games. The Perth Scorchers pacer has been brilliant with his variations and his death-bowling skills, which should hold him in good stead and help him pick up a wicket or two in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Andrew Tye (SCO) - 556 points

Colin Munro (SCO) - 521 points

Sam Billings (THU) - 440 points

Important stats for SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Sam Billings - 266 runs in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 38.00

Andrew Tye - 16 wickets in 9 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 13.44

Daniel Sams - 12 wickets in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 21.33

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SCO vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ollie Davies, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood and Nathan McAndrew

Captain: Daniel Sams. Vice-captain: Colin Munro.

SCO vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Ollie Davies, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood and Chris Green

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Cameron Bancroft.

Edited by Samya Majumdar