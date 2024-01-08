SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 30

The 30th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Perth Scorchers (SCO) squaring off against Sydney Thunders (THU) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Monday, January 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Perth Scorchers have won four of their last six matches. Sydney Thunders, on the other hand, have won only one of their last six matches.

Sydney Thunders are having a very bad season, and Perth Scorchers are the clear favorites to win today's match.

SCO vs THU Match Details

The 30th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on January 8 at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs THU, Match 30

Date and Time: 8th January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy pounce in the initial overs while middle and death overs are dominated by batters. Last T20 match here was played between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunders, where a total of 255 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets in 26.5 overs.

SCO vs THU Form Guide

SCO - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

THU - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

SCO vs THU Probable Playing XI

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Whiteman

THU Playing XI

No injury updates

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha

SCO vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Inglis

J Inglis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for Perth Scorchers whenever he gets a chance and is expected to perform well in today's match. C Bancroft is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Evans

A Hales and L Evans are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. O Davies is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Sams

D Sams and A Hardie are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. C Green is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Behrendorff

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Behrendorff and A Tye. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are expected to bowl in death overs too. L Morris is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCO vs THU match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hardie

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make A Hardie the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch, and take advantage of early bounce during powerplay overs. He has earned 405 points in the last five matches.

D Sams

D Sams is a brilliant player. He loves performing against Perth Scorchers and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 476 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for SCO vs THU, Match 30

D Sams

J Behrendorff

A Hardie

C Bancroft

L Morris

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis, C Bancroft

Batters: L Evans, O Davies, A Hales

All-rounders: A Hardie, D Sams, C Green

Bowlers: J Behrendorff, L Morris, A Tye

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis, C Bancroft

Batters: L Evans

All-rounders: A Hardie, D Sams, C Green

Bowlers: J Behrendorff, L Morris, A Tye, T Sangha, J Richardson