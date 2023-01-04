SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 29

The 29th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Wednesday, January 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction.

The Perth Scorchers sit pretty at the top of the points table with five wins from six matches. The likes of Jhye Richardson and Josh Inglis have been sensational this season and will be keen to sustain their team's form.

The Sydney Thunder, meanwhile, are on a three-match winning streak coming into the game. While they have had personnel troubles with captain Jason Sangha being ruled out, the Thunder have a well-balanced side capable of taking the attack to any opposition. With both teams in top form, an exciting contest is on the cards in Perth.

SCO vs THU Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 29

The Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers will square off in the 29th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 3:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs THU, BBL 2022-23, Match 29

Date and Time: 4th January 2023, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

SCO vs THU pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 29

The pitch at the Perth Stadium is a bowler-friendly one with the average first-innings score being 141. Pacers have accounted for 75 percent of the wickets at this venue this season. There should be ample help with the new ball with 25 percent of the wickets falling in the first four overs. Both teams will ideally look to bowl first and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Record at the Perth Stadium in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 141

2nd-innings score: 130

SCO vs THU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

Daniel Sams has been ruled out for this game.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Sam Whiteman/Joel Davies, Nathan McAndrew, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett and Usman Qadir.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Josh Inglis (wk), Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou.

SCO vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Inglis (6 matches, 234 runs, SR: 156.00)

Josh Inglis has been in terrific form this season with 234 runs at a strike rate of 156. He has consistently come up with match-winning knocks in the middle order with two fifties in six matches. Given his form and ability to churn out quick runs, Inglis is a must-have in your SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Oliver Davies (7 matches, 168 runs, Average: 33.60)

Oliver Davies has stepped up in the absence of Jason Sangha with 168 runs at a strike rate of 161.54. He comes into this game on the back of a brilliant 65-run knock off just 32 balls. With Davies looking in good touch and likely to keep batting at No. 4, he is a fine pick for your SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chris Green (7 matches, 5 wickets, Economy: 6.12)

Chris Green has been decent with the ball, picking up five wickets in seven matches. While he is averaging in excess of 30, Green has an economy rate of just 6.12. With Daniel Sams being injured, Green could play a prominent role with the bat as well. Given his ability to generate extra bounce owing to his height, Green is a viable pick for your SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jhye Richardson (6 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 11.62)

Jhye Richardson is one of the top wicket-takers this season with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.62. Despite bowling the tough overs for the Scorchers, Richardson has an economy of 6.29, holding him in good stead. Given his form and the conditions on offer, Richardson is a top pick for your SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs THU match captain and vice-captain choices

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has blown hot and cold this season with 127 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 119.81. Despite his under-par numbers this season, Rossouw has a fifty to his name against the Melbourne Renegades. With Rossouw due for a big score in the Thunder's top order, he is a viable captaincy pick for your SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson has been the standout bowler for the Scorchers with 13 wickets in six matches. He is averaging 11.62 with the ball - second only to Henry Thornton. Richardson also adds value with the bat, making him a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Alex Hales 245 runs in 7 matches Nathan McAndrew 8 wickets in 4 matches Josh Inglis 234 runs in 6 matches Jhye Richardson 13 wickets in 6 matches Andrew Tye 13 wickets in 6 matches

SCO vs THU match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 29

Matt Gilkes has found form in recent matches, scoring 126 runs in his last three matches at a strike rate of 148.25. However, Gilkes is up against a potent swing-bowling duo of Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff, who have consistently taken wickets with the new ball. Given the conditions on offer as well, Gilkes could be a risky pick for your SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Faf du Plessis, Ashton Turner, Oliver Davies

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Chris Green, Jhye Richardson (vc), Nathan McAndrew

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales (vc), Adam Lyth, Cameron Bancroft (c)

All-rounder: Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green, Jhye Richardson, Nathan McAndrew

