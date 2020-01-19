SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 20th, 2020

The second game of the double-header on Monday pits Perth Scorchers against the Sydney Thunder at the Optus Stadium. Both teams haven't performed consistently this season although they are firmly in the running for a playoff place. Perth Scorchers come into this game on the back of two losses to the Melbourne Stars and will be looking to bounce back into winning ways.

On the other hand, the Thunder won their previous game against the Sixers courtesy of an inspired bowling performance. However, they are the lesser fancied side of the two with the Scorchers boasting of a decent bowling attack. With the likes of Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh set to take to the field on Monday, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCO vs THU.

SCO vs THU Teams:

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh (C), Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Matt Kelly, Tim David, Liam Guthrie, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Kurtis Patterson, Fawad Ahmed and Josh Inglis.

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson (C), Liam Bowe, Jono Cook, Brendan Doggett, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams and Gurinder Sandhu

Playing 11 Updates:

Perth Scorchers:

Perth Scorchers should persist with the same set of players that featured at the MCG. While Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis have led the way with the bat, much is expected from Liam Livingstone, who hasn't scored many runs of late. They have ample batting depth with Chris Jordan batting at number eight for them.

However, their inexperienced middle order is a cause for concern with Tim David and Cameron Green yet to fire in BBL 2019-20. The onus will be on the bowlers as Fawad Ahmad plays against his former side for the first time since his move to Perth Scorchers.

Possible XI: Inglis(WK), Livingstone, Marsh(C), Bancroft, Patterson, Green, David, Jordan, Jhye, Fawad and Kelly

Sydney Thunder:

Like their opponents on Sunday, the Thunder shouldn't be making any changes after a brilliant bowling performance against the Sixers. Although the Thunder were rocked by Chris Green's suspension, Chris Morris and Daniel Sams have more than made up for his absence with the ball.

Their top-order trio of Ferguson, Hales and Khawaja are crucial to their cause with only Ross coming up with sizable contributions in the middle order. Considering the nature of the pitch, Nathan McAndrew should keep his place in the side ahead of Jono Cook with Liam Bowe continuing as the lead spinner.

Possible XI: Khawaja, Hales, Ferguson(C), Lenton(WK), Ross, Sams, Morris, Sandhu, Doggett, McAndrew and Bowe.

Match Details:

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 46

20th January 2020, 4:10 PM IST

Optus Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report:

Although the Scorchers were bundled out for just 86 in their previous game at the Optus Stadium, a high-scoring encounter is expected on Monday. The pacers will be key with extra pace and bounce on offer while the spinners can extract some turn as well. Batting first would be the ideal option upon winning the toss with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the match.

SCO vs THU Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Josh Inglis has been a standout player for the Scorchers this season. The diminutive wicket-keeper has filled Michael Klinger's shoes well with 324 runs in eleven outings. He should get the nod for this game while Jay Lenton could also be picked in order to make room for more established players in the fantasy side.

Batsmen: Usman Khawaja has blown hot and cold this season with 260 runs so far. Although it isn't a bad number, Khawaja's talent warranties more runs. He should score some runs at the top of the order while the likes of Callum Ferguson and Liam Livingstone are also picked alongside the south-paw. Former Thunder batsman, Kurtis Patterson could also be picked if the Scorchers were to bat first while Alex Hales is also a viable alternative to Ferguson.

Allrounders: Chris Morris and Daniel Sams are the lynchpins of the Thunder bowling unit. While Sams leads the wicket-takers charts with 20 wickets do far, Morris turned up a man-of-the-match performance in the previous game, which holds him in good stead. Along with the aforementioned duo, Mitchell Marsh should also be selected with the Perth captain accumulating 365 runs at a strike rate of 150.83 this season.

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson has come into his own in recent games with economical performances to his credit. The lanky pacer has 14 wickets to his name this season and should pick a wicket or two on Monday. Chris Jordan and Fawad Ahmed have done well this season and are viable options as well. From the Thunder roster, one of Brendan Doggett or Nathan McAndrew should suffice given the nature of the pitch.

Captain: Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh are the ideal captaincy options for this game considering their reputation and ability. Usman Khawaja hasn't scored many runs recently but should come up with a good knock in Perth. Along with them, Liam Livingstone is a viable alternative as well with the Englishman chipping in with the ball as well.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Josh Inglis, Jay Lenton, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Liam Livingstone, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Marsh, Chris Morris, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed and Nathan McAndrew.

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone, Kurtis Patterson, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed and Brendan Doggett.

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh