SCO vs UAE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – June 23, 2023

The 12th match of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will see Scotland square off against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a Group B match. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will be hosting this exciting clash on Friday (June 23).

Scotland started their campaign on a positive note as they edged out Ireland by just one wicket in a nail-biting game. Following this hard-fought win, Scotland are currently placed third in the Group B points table with two points and a net run rate of +0.060.

UAE, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the tournament and they are on the verge of being knocked out of the competition. With two consecutive losses, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.003.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the SCO vs UAE game.

#3 Rohan Mustafa (UAE) - 9 Credits

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa is one of the most reliable players in the UAE team. He is currently the leading wicket-taker of the team, having picked up three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.61.

However, the team will be expecting more from him with the bat if they wish to progress further in the tournament. So, he is a decent pick to be picked in your Dream11 fantasy team for the SCO vs UAE game.

#2 Michael Leask (SCO) - 8.5 Credits

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Michael Leask was the star performer for Scotland in their opening fixture. The right-handed batter played an important knock of 91 runs off just 61 balls with the help of nine fours and four sixes and helped his team get over the line on the last ball of the match.

If needed, he can bowl some quality overs of off-spin bowling as well. Therefore, Leask should be an automatic choice to find a place in your fantasy teams for the SCO vs UAE game as captain or vice-captain.

#1 Brandon McMullen (SCO) - 8.5 Credits

Brandon McMullen has announced his arrival in the tournament as he registered his career-best figures against Ireland. The 23-year-old seamer destroyed the Irish top order and picked up five crucial wickets at an economy rate of 4.9. McMullen is equally capable of scoring some useful runs while batting at number three.

