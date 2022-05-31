SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on Scotland (SCO) as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland, Texas on Tuesday.

After a tough loss to begin the cricketing season, Scotland bounced back with a good performance against USA. They will be keen on sustaining their form against a resourceful UAE side that has given a good account of themselves over the last year or so.

While the likes of Ahmed Raza and CP Rizwan will remain key, the emergence of Waseem Muhammad and Vriitya Aravind has bode well for UAE. However, against a strong Scotland side, UAE will need to be at their best. All in all. a cracking game beckons at the Moosa Stadium on Tuesday.

SCO vs UAE Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan and Karthik Meiyappan

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole and Hamza Tahir

Match Details

SCO vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 31st May 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland, Texas

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games last week, the pitch is a good one to bat on despite there being some help available for the bowlers. The batters will be troubled with early movement with the new ball, although the pitch should level out as the match progresses.

There is ample help available for the spinners with variations in pace being the key. Wickets in hand will be the key with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s SCO vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Vriitya Aravind: Vriitya Aravind has broken through the ranks, coming up with fine knocks in the UAE top-order in recent months. The youngster is comfortable against both pace and spin and has a knack of scoring big runs. Given his recent form, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batters

George Munsey: George Munsey scored a fifty in the previous game against USA, using his experience to good effect. Munsey is known for his explosiveness against the pacers and can hold his own against spin. With Munsey feeling at home with the conditions in Texas, the southpaw is a good addition to your SCO vs UAE Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Richie Berrington: Richie Berrington was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a scintillating hundred against the USA. While he wasn't called upon with the ball, Berrington is a handy bowler who has a knack of picking wickets at the time of need. With the conditions also helping his skill-set, he can be backed to come up with another good performance.

Bowlers

Ahmed Raza: Ahmed Raza has led the UAE from the front with his consistent bowling performances. The UAE captain has been brilliant in the middle overs, using his experience and accuracy to good effect. In addition, Raza adds value with the bat as well, making him a must-have in your SCO vs UAE Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad (UAE)

George Munsey (SCO)

Kyle Coetzer (SCO)

Important stats for SCO vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Richie Berrington - 107(90) vs USA in the previous match

Hamza Tahir - 26 wickets in 17 ODI matches, Average: 21.42

Ahmed Raza - 52 wickets in 45 ODI matches, Average: 30.73

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Richie Berrington, Rohan Mustafa, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Zahoor Khan and Ahmed Raza

Captain: Kyle Coetzer, Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Richie Berrington, Rohan Mustafa, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Kashif Daud and Ahmed Raza

Captain: Waseem Muhammad, Vice-Captain: Calum MacLeod

