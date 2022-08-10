SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 97

Scotland (SCO) will lock horns with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 97th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen on Wednesday, August 10.

Scotland have won 16 out of their 24 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 matches and are currently second in the points table. They beat Nepal by eight wickets in their last outing. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have won 12 out of their 22 fixtures and are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings. They won their last match against the USA by eight wickets.

SCO vs UAE Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (C), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (WK), Calum Macleod, Craig Wallace, Safyaan Sharif, George Munsey, Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir.

UAE XI

Ahmed Raza (C), Waseem Muhammad, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique.

Match Details

SCO vs UAE, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 97

Date and Time: 6th August 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen has generally favored the bowlers. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last six games played at the venue being 212 runs.

Today’s SCO vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vriitya Aravind: Aravind has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 697 runs at a strike rate of close to 80. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Kyle Coetzer: Coetzer is Scotland's leading run-scorer in the competition with 851 runs in 23 matches.

Chirag Suri: Suri has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the UAE, scoring over 700 runs at an average of 33.66 in 21 outings.

All-rounders

Basil Hameed: Hameed has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, amassing 456 runs and picking up 26 wickets in 21 matches.

Richie Berrington: Berrington has scored 822 runs in addition to taking two wickets in 23 matches.

Bowlers

Ahmed Raza: Raza has picked up 31 wickets while also scoring 124 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2.

Hamza Tahir: Tahir has picked up 35 wickets at an economy rate of 3.75 in 21 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCO vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Basil Hameed (UAE) - 1505 points

Ahmed Raza (UAE) - 1245 points

Vriitya Aravind (UAE) - 1110 points

Calum Macleod (SCO) - 965 points

Richie Berrington (SCO) - 921 points

Important Stats for SCO vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Basil Hameed: 456 runs and 26 wickets in 21 matches; SR - 73.90 and ER - 3.63

Ahmed Raza: 124 runs and 31 wickets in 21 matches; SR - 67.02 and ER - 3.84

Vriitya Aravind: 697 runs in 21 matches; SR - 79.83

Calum Macleod: 648 runs and 3 wickets in 22 matches; SR - 67.64 and ER - 4.55

Richie Berrington: 822 runs and 2 wickets in 23 matches; SR - 80.03 and ER - 4.96

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2)

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Kyle Coetzer, Calum Macleod, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Basil Hameed, Safyaan Sharif, Ahmed Raza, Hamza Tahir.

Captain: Basil Hameed. Vice-captain: Kyle Coetzer.

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Cross, Coetzer, Calum Macleod, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Richie Berrington, Basil Hameed, Mark Watt, Ahmed Raza, Hamza Tahir, Karthik Meiyappan.

Captain: Basil Hameed. Vice-captain: Chundangapoyil Rizwan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar