Scotland vs UAE - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Scotland will take on UAE in match number 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo, on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs UAE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Scotland had a thrilling start to this tournament. Michael Leask’s stunning 91 not out propelled them to a one-wicket win over Ireland in a game which went down to the final ball. They hunted down 287 in that game. Meanwhile, UAE has played two games so far and lost both. They have lost to Sri Lanka and Oman so far.

SCO vs UAE, Match Details

The 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 between Scotland and UAE will be played on June 23, 2023, at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo. The game is set to start at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCO vs UAE

Date & Time: June 23, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

Two matches have been played at the Bulawayo Athletic Club and 281 and 227 have been the scores put up by teams batting first. Both those scores were chased down. There has been some movement and bounce for the pacers and there has been a bit of turn for the spinners.

SCO vs UAE Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Team News

No major injury concerns.

Scotland Probable Playing XI: Matthew Cross, Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

UAE Team News

No major injury concerns.

UAE Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem (c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Today’s SCO vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind (2 matches, 88 runs)

Vriitya Aravind has looked in good touch with the bat. The UAE wicket-keeper batter has scored 88 runs in two innings and he is quite safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Christopher McBride (1 match, 56 runs, 1 wicket)

Christopher McBride contributed brilliantly with both bat and ball in the last game. He scored 56 off 60 balls at the top of the order and picked up 1/24 with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Leask (1 match, 91 runs, 0 wickets)

Michael Leask was the match-winner for Scotland in their fixture against Ireland. The off-spinning all-rounder smacked an unbeaten 91 off 61 balls in a knock where he belted nine fours and four sixes. He can be very effective with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Junaid Siddique (1 match, 2 wickets)

Junaid Siddique has played only one match in this competition and he bowled really well. He took 2/31 from nine overs against Oman.

SCO vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Brandon McMullen (1 match, 5 wickets, 10 runs)

Brandon McMullen was magnificent with the ball in Scotland’s first game of this tournament. He returned with figures of 5/34 from seven overs which also included a maiden. He can also go big with the bat. His overall ODI record reads 186 runs and 16 wickets from nine games.

Aayan Afzal Khan (2 matches, 63 runs, 2 wickets)

Aayan Afzal Khan can be effective with both the bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has made 63 runs at a strike-rate of 91.30. He has chipped in with a couple of wickets at an economy rate of 5.55.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Brandon McMullen 5 wickets & 10 runs in 1 match Aayan Afzal Khan 63 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Christopher McBride 56 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Michael Leask 91 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Vriitya Aravind 88 runs in 2 matches

SCO vs UAE match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders in their ranks and they could be the vital picks. Thus, the likes of Rohan Mustafa, Michael Leask, Aayan Afzal Khan and Brandon McMullen will be the ones to watch out for.

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Scotland vs UAE - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: George Munsey, Muhammad Waseem, Christopher McBride

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Michael Leask, Aayan Afzal Khan, Brandon McMullen

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Mark Watt, Chris Sole

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Scotland vs UAE - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Cross, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Richie Berrington, Muhammad Waseem, Christopher McBride

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Aayan Afzal Khan, Brandon McMullen

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Mark Watt, Chris Sole

Poll : 0 votes