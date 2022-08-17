SCO vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for CWC League-2 ODI, Match 102

Scotland will lock horns with the United States of America in the 102nd match of the CWC League-2 ODI at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Scotland are second in the points table, having won 19 out of their 27 matches. They defeated UAE by 86 runs in their last match. USA, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings, having won 12 out of their 27 games. They lost their last match against Scotland by five wickets.

SCO vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Matthew Cross (WK), Craig Wallace, Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Chris Sole, Mark Watt.

USA XI

Monank Patel (C & WK), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani, Jaskaran Malhotra, Steven Taylor, Ian Holland, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige.

Match Details

SCO vs USA, CWC League-2 ODI, Match 102

Date and Time: 17th August 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen.

Pitch Report

The surface at Mannofield Park is a batting-friendly one where the batters will get full value for their shots. While the pacers will have to toil hard, the spinners will get support from the surface. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 240 runs.

Today’s SCO vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Monank Patel: Patel is a quality batter who can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps. He has scored 936 runs at a strike rate of 79.52 in 26 matches.

Batters

Callum MacLeod: MacLeod has been instrumental for Scotland throughout the tournament. He has racked up 918 runs at a strike rate of 73.79 in 25 outings, while also picking up three wickets.

Aaron Jones: Jones could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Wednesday. He has scored 932 runs at a strike rate of 74.50 in 22 games.

All-rounders

Michael Leask: Leask can provide you with some valuable fantasy points from both ends. He has scored 312 runs with the bat while picking up 21 wickets in 20 matches with the ball.

Steven Taylor: Taylor has scored 664 runs while scalping 18 wickets in 25 games. He could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar: Netravalkar is the leading wicket-taker for the USA and will look to add more wickets to his tally in Wednesday's match. He has picked up 44 wickets at an economy rate of 4.18 in 26 matches, while also scoring 94 runs.

Mark Watt: Watt possesses the ability to provide breakthroughs in crucial moments of the match. He has struck 34 wickets at an economy rate of 3.60 in 22 matches, while also scoring 131 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCO vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Saurabh Netravalkar (USA) - 1539 points

Callum MacLeod (SCO) - 1367 points

Steven Taylor (USA) - 1200 points

Monank Patel (USA) - 1157 points

Mark Watt (SCO) - 1133 points

Important Stats for SCO vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Saurabh Netravalkar: 94 runs and 44 wickets in 26 matches; SR - 70.14 and ER - 4.18

Callum MacLeod: 918 runs and 3 wickets in 25 matches; SR - 73.79 and ER - 4.40

Steven Taylor: 664 runs and 18 wickets in 25 matches; SR - 86.57 and ER - 4.50

Monank Patel: 936 runs in 26 matches; SR - 79.52

Mark Watt: 131 runs and 34 wickets in 22 matches; SR - 68.22 and ER - 3.60

SCO vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Cross, Monank Patel, Kyle Coetzer, Callum MacLeod, Aaron Jones, Michael Leask, Ian Holland, Steven Taylor, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Captain: Steven Taylor. Vice-captain: Kyle Coetzer.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Cross, Callum MacLeod, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, Ian Holland, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige.

Captain: Ian Holland. Vice-captain: Steven Taylor.

