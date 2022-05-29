SCO vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

The United States of America (USA) take on Scotland (SCO) as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland, Texas on Sunday.

USA put in a good performance in the previous game with Saurabh Netravalkar and Gajanand Singh impressing with ball and bat respectively. They will be keen to continue their good form at the expense of the Scottish, who couldn't compete the Americans in the previous game.

Regardless, they have some experience to fall back on and will start as the favourites. With both teams being evenly-matched on paper, a cracking game beckons in Texas.

SCO vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan and Rusty Theron

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill and Hamza Tahir

Match Details

SCO vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 29th May 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland, Texas

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on despite there being ample help available for the pacers early on. The pitch should even out after the initial new ball phase, allowing batters to play their shots freely. The spinners might not get much turn early on, although there is value in mixing it in terms of line and length. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with 270 being par at this venue.

Today’s SCO vs USA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Monank Patel: Monank Patel got off to a good start in the previous game, scoring a 33-ball 29. However, Patel is capable of scoring big runs in the top-order given his effectiveness against both pace and spin. While Matt Cross is a decent option himself, Monank's recent form should give him the nod in your SCO vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

George Munsey: George Munsey was the lone bright spot in the Scotland batting unit in the previous game, scoring a decent fifty. Munsey is known for his ability to score at a fair rate in the middle overs and did show glimpses of it on Saturday. Given his penchant for big runs in white-ball cricket, Munsey is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Richie Berrington: Richie Berrington didn't have the best of outing in the first ODI, unable to convert a start with the bat. While he didn't bowl much as well, Berrington remains a viable option in the middle order. Given his experience and handy bowling ability, he is a must-have in your SCO vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar: Saurabh Netravalkar was the star of the show in the previous game, picking a fifer. He impressed with the new ball, stifling batters for room. Given his clever use of variations, Netravalkar is a threat in the death overs as well. With the conditions suiting him, he can be backed to sustain his form in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Steven Taylor (USA)

George Munsey (SCO)

Aaron Jones (USA)

Important stats for SCO vs USA Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey - 1012 runs in 35 ODI matches, Average: 36.14

Hamza Tahir - 1/32 vs USA in the previous match

Sushant Modani - 77(92) vs Scotland in the previous match

SCO vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, K Coetzer, G Munsey, A Jones, S Modani, R Berrington, S Taylor, S Sharif, A Khan, H Tahir and S Netravalkar

Captain: K Coetzer, Vice-Captain: M Patel

SCO vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, C MacLeod, G Munsey, G Singh, S Modani, R Berrington, S Taylor, G Main, A Khan, H Tahir and S Netravalkar

Captain: C MacLeod, Vice-Captain: S Taylor

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava