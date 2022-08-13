SCO vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for the ICC Men's CWC League 2, Match 99

Scotland are all set to lock horns with the United States of America in the 99th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen on Saturday (August 13).

Scotland are second in the points table, having won 17 out of their 25 matches. They won their last match against UAE by 64 runs. The United States of America, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table, winning 12 out of their 25 matches. They won their last encounter against UAE by one wicket.

SCO vs USA Probable Playing XI Today

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer, Craig Wallace, Christopher McBride, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (C & WK), Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir.

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C & WK), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Ian Holland, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Match Details

SCO vs USA, ICC Men's CWC League 2, Match 99

Date and Time: 13th Aug 2022, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen generally favors the bowlers. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 237 runs.

Today’s SCO vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Cross: Cross is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team considering his recent form. He has scored 525 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 65.70.

Batters

Kyle Coetzer: Kyle has been sensational this season, scoring 874 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 72.95. He will be looking forward to continuing his dream run.

Calum MacLeod: MacLeod has scored 724 runs in 23 matches, while scalping three valuable wickets at an economy rate of 4.55. He is certainly a threat to any bowling attack.

All-rounders

Steven Taylor: Taylor has scored 627 runs while scalping 17 wickets at an economy rate of 4.38 in 24 matches. He could make a huge impact in the upcoming game as well.

Ian Holland: Ian has been in ruthless form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 274 runs in nine matches, while also picking up eight wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 4.90.

Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar: Netravalkar has bowled exceptionally well so far in this tournament, picking up 43 wickets in 25 matches at an outstanding economy rate of 4.00.

Mark Watt: Watt had a great outing in the last match wherein he scalped four wickets at an economy of 3.40, while also scoring 10 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCO vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Saurabh Netravalkar (USA) - 1510 points

Steven Taylor (USA) - 1128 points

Monank Patel (USA) - 1124 points

Calum MacLeod (SCO) - 1084 points

Kyle Coetzer (SCO) - 939 points

Important Stats for SCO vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Saurabh Netravalkar: 94 runs and 43 wickets in 25 matches; SR - 70.14 & ER - 4.00

Steven Taylor: 627 runs and 17 wickets in 24 matches; SR - 86.60 & ER - 4.38

Monank Patel: 917 runs in 25 matches; SR - 80.01

Calum MacLeod: 3 wickets and 724 runs in 23 matches; ER - 4.55 & SR - 69.21

Kyle Coetzer: 874 runs and 1 wicket in 24 matches; SR - 72.95 & ER - 7.30

SCO vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO vs USA Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Cross, Monank Patel, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Aaron Jones, Ian Holland, Steven Taylor, Michael Leask, Saurabh Netravalkar, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt.

Captain: Steven Taylor Vice-captain: Kyle Coetzer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monank Patel, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Aaron Jones, Michael Leask, Ian Holland, Steven Taylor, Safyaan Sharif, Saurabh Netravalkar, Hamza Tahir, Cameron Stevenson.

Captain: Ian Holland Vice-captain: Michael Leask

