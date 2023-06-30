SCO vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – July 1, 2023

Scotland (SCO) will face West Indies (WI) at the Harare Sports Club in their first match of the Super Sixes round at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Saturday, July 1. After winning three matches consecutively, Scotland suffered a loss to Sri Lanka in their last match.

West Indies, after the shocking defeat to Zimbabwe, were beaten by New Zealand as well, despite scoring 374 runs.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three players who could be good picks as captain or vice-captain for the SCO vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

#3 Richie Berrington (SCO) - 9 Credits

Pakistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Scotland's Richie Berrington has led his team from the front throughout the tournament. He looked deadly against the United Arab Emirates when he scored a fighting 127 off 136 balls. This followed a gritty 60 by Berrington in the match against Oman.

He is currently the leading run-scorer for Scotland with 207 runs from four games. Richie Berrington is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for your SCO vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Shai Hope (WI) - 9 Credits

South Africa v West Indies - 3rd One Day International

West Indies captain Shai Hope has scored 264 runs in four matches at an average of 66. With already a hundred and a fifty to his name, Hope is one of the key batters of the side. After the shocking defeat to Zimbabwe, West Indies tried to make a comeback against the Netherlands when they posted 374/6.

Hope contributed 47 runs, albeit in a losing cause. Shai Hope could be a pick as captain or vice-captain for your SCO vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Mark Watt (SCO) - 8.5 Credits

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Mark Watt has been a consistent performer for Scotland with both the bat and the ball. In four matches, he has accumulated 130 runs, including three fifties to his name and has also picked up six wickets at an economy of 4.58.

In the last match against Sri Lanka, Watt claimed three wickets, conceding 52 runs in his 10 overs. No wonder, Mark Watt will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for SCO vs WI Dream11 prediction.

