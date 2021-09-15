SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Scotland and Zimbabwe is set to take place at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Scotland return to international cricket as they take on a strong Zimbabwe side. They will look to kickstart the series with a good performance, but Zimbabwe will head into the series as the favorites. With the likes of Kyle Coezter and Craig Ervine taking to the field, a cracking game beckons in Edinburgh.

SCO vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir and Alasdair Evans

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhvere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Match Details

SCO vs ZIM, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 15th September, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Grange Cricket Club with something on offer for both the pacers and the spinners. There should be enough movement off the surface to keep the pacers interested in the early stages of the game. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into the equation, making for a crucial middle overs period where wickets in hand will be the key. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 250-260 being par at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Although Regis Chakabva's form has tailed off in the last few games, he remains Zimbabwe's go-to batsman in the powerplay overs. His ability to take on fast bowlers makes him a handy option to have in your fantasy team.

Batsman

Craig Ervine: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine has been brilliant since promoting himself to the no.3 slot. The southpaw will be crucial to Zimbabwe's fortunes in the middle overs and should score some runs in today's game.

All-rounder

Richie Berrington: Richie Berrington, with his explosive batting and handy bowling ability, provides some much-needed balance to the Scottish side. With his all-round ability bound to come into play in the middle overs, Berrington is a must-have in your SCO vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani: Blessing Muzarabani's form in the shorter formats has been brilliant, with him even picking up six wickets in three ODIs against Ireland. Given his form, Muzarabani is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Calum MacLeod (SCO)

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Important stats for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Calum MacLeod - 1043 runs in 49 T20I matches, SR: 115.25

Richie Berrington - 1246 runs and 27 wickets in 60 T20Is

Blessing Muzarabani - 6 wickets in 3 ODIs vs Ireland in 2021, Average: 16.17

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Chakabva, C MacLeod, C Ervine, G Munsey, R Berrington, S Sharif, S Williams, S Raza, B Muzarabani, L Jongwe and M Watt

Captain: C Ervine. Vice-captain: G Munsey

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Chakabva, K Coetzer, C Ervine, G Munsey, R Berrington, S Sharif, S Williams, R Burl, B Muzarabani, L Jongwe and A Evans

Captain: G Munsey. Vice-captain: S Williams

Edited by Samya Majumdar