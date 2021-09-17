SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Scotland and Zimbabwe is set to take place at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh on Friday.

Scotland managed to steal a big win in the previous game as a new-look Zimbabwe team fell short. However, Zimbabwe will be looking to get back at them and level the series with a good performance. But with Scotland's form coming into play, a good contest beckons a good contest in Edinburgh.

SCO vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Ollie Hairs, Chris Sole and Alasdair Evans

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhvere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava

Match Details

SCO vs ZIM, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 17th September, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay overs, with the new ball likely to skid onto the bat. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Cross: Matt Cross couldn't get going in the previous game, although he did bat lower down the order for Scotland. However, he is an experienced campaigner and is one to watch out for with his big-hitting ability in the middle overs.

Batsman

Craig Ervine: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine has been in fairly decent form in all formats. Although Ervine did get a start in the previous game, he couldn't convert it into a big one, something he will want to rectify in today's game.

All-rounder

Richie Berrington: Richie Berrington was the star of the show in the previous game with a well-made 82, which earned him the man-of-the-match award as well. Although Berrington might not feature much with the ball, his batting prowess makes him a good option for your SCO vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Luke Jongwe: In the absence of Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe has led the attack well with his accuracy and variations. He picked up a few wickets in the previous game and should add a few more to his tally today, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Safyaan Sharif (SCO) - 160 points

Richie Berrington (SCO) - 109 points

Tendai Chatara (ZIM) - 74 points

Important stats for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Calum MacLeod - 1049 runs in 50 T20I matches, SR: 114.39

Richie Berrington - 82(61) in the previous T20I vs Zimbabwe

Luke Jongwe - 30 wickets in 20 T20Is, Average: 18.53

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Cross, Craig Ervine, George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Richie Berrington, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza and Mark Watt

Captain: George Munsey. Vice-captain: Craig Ervine

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer, Safyaan Sharif, Richie Berrington, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza and Alasdair Evans

Captain: Sean Williams. Vice-captain: George Munsey

Edited by Samya Majumdar