SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Scotland and Zimbabwe is set to take place at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh on Sunday.

After two pulsating T20Is, it boils down to the final T20I as Scotland look to seal a series win at home. However, Zimbabwe come into the game on the back of a good performance and will start as the favorites against a resourceful Scotland side in today's game.

SCO vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Ollie Hairs, Gavin Main and Alasdair Evans

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava

Match Details

SCO vs ZIM, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 19th September, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Grange Cricket Club is a touch on the slower side with some help on offer for the pacers as well. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle before going given the nature of the pitch. Wickets in hand will be crucial in the middle overs, with teams likely to launch an attack towards the end of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Cross: Matt Cross had a decent outing in the previous game, with the Scottish wicketkeeper-batter showing his big-hitting ability. His wicketkeeping skills also play into his hands and should possibly give him the nod over Regis Chakabva.

Batsman

George Munsey: George Munsey is due for a big knock at the top order as he hasn't been able to get going in the powerplay overs. His ability to score quick runs makes him a must-have in your SCO vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sean Williams: Sean Williams provides the balance to the Zimbabwean unit with his experience and skill-set coming in handy in the previous game as well. With the southpaw in decent form, Williams is a good option to have in your SCO vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Luke Jongwe: Zimbabwean pacer Luke Jongwe has been brilliant with the ball with a heap of wickets to his name in his T20I career so far. Although he could only pick one wicket in the previous game, he is a fine asset in the death overs for the Zimbabweans.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Safyaan Sharif (SCO) - 170 points

Richie Berrington (SCO) - 165 points

Sean Williams (ZIM) - 164 points

Important stats for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Sean Williams - 88 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches in this series

Richie Berrington - 124 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 124.00

Luke Jongwe - 3 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 17.00

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Cross, Craig Ervine, George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Richie Berrington, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe and Mark Watt

Captain: Sean Williams. Vice-captain: George Munsey

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Kyle Coetzer, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe and Mark Watt

Captain: George Munsey. Vice-captain: Craig Ervine

Edited by Samya Majumdar