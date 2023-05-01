SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Ireland Women's T20 match - May 1st, 2023

The Super Series T20 kicks off with the match between Scorchers Women and Dragons Women at The Village in Malahide, Dublin on May 1, 2023. Both teams will be looking to start off on a positive note and gain momentum for the rest of the competition.

The Village is known for its picturesque setting and is a popular cricket venue in Ireland. With a 6:00 pm start time, players will have to adjust to the conditions as the match progresses under the floodlights. Fans and spectators can expect an exciting match between the two talented sides in what promises to be an entertaining start to the Super Series T20.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 team.

#3 Cara Murray (DG-W) - 7 Credits

With an impressive career average as a leg spinner, Cara Murray could be an excellent choice for the vice-captaincy role in the upcoming game. Murray has played 30 WT20I matches, taking 20 wickets at an average of 27.35 and an economy rate of 7.10.

These figures highlight her ability to keep the run rate under control while also taking wickets.

#2 Amy Hunter (DG-W) - 8.5 Credits

Ireland v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Amy Hunter can be an excellent choice for the vice-captaincy role in the SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 team. Having played 17 WT20I matches, Hunter has scored 239 runs at an average of 17.07, including 16 fours and three sixes.

With a strike rate of 91.22, she can be expected to keep the scoreboard ticking at a good rate.

#1 Gaby Lewis (SCO-W) - 9 Credits

Ireland v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Gaby Lewis can be a great choice for the captaincy role in the SCO-W vs DG-W team. Lewis has played 68 WT20I matches and has scored 1557 runs with an average of 26.84, including a century and nine fifties.

With a strike rate of 113.56, she is capable of scoring quickly and building partnerships. Additionally, Lewis has also contributed with her bowling previously, taking three wickets in seven innings.

