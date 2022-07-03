SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Arachas Super 20 Trophy 2022, Match 5

Scorchers Women (SCO-W) will take on the Dragons Women (DG-W) in the fifth match of the Arachas Super 20 Trophy 2022 on Sunday at the Rush Cricket Club in Dublin.

They are two of the strongest contenders for the trophy as they have a lot of experienced and in-form players in their ranks. Rain has hampered the last three matches, but this match is expected to be a nail-biting one as the weather seems good.

Dragons Women have a tough task against the Scorchers Women, who are expected to win the match.

SCO-W vs DG-W Probable Playing XI

SCO-W Playing XI

Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Rachel Delaney, Christina Coulter, Sophie MacMahon, Ellie McGee, Gaby Lewis (c), Siuin Woods, Jenny Sparrow, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Hannah Little

DG-W Playing XI

Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Alana Dalzell, Orla Prendergast, Alison Cowan (wk), Cara Murray, Mollie Devine, Kate McEvoy, Charlotte Lyons, Kia Mccartney

Match Details

SCO-W vs DG-W, Arachas Super 20 Trophy 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rush Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rush Cricket Club in Dublin is well balanced, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch is not expected to change considerably and both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Kavanagh, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. A Cowan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

O Prendergast and G Lewis are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Hunter is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

S MacMahon and L Paul are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Delaney is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Maguire and C Murray. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches and are expected to bowl in death overs. A Harrison is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 prediction team

L Paul (DG-W)

G Lewis (SCO-W)

S MacMahon (SCO-W)

Scorchers Women vs Dragons Women Dream11 Prediction Today (Arachas Super 20 Trophy 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Kavanagh, O Prendergast, A Hunter, A Kerrison, G Lewis, L Paul, S MacMahon, R Delaney, A Harrison, C Murray, J Maguire

Captain: G Lewis Vice Captain: O Prendergast

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Kavanagh, O Prendergast, A Hunter, G Lewis, E Richardson, L Paul, S MacMahon, R Delaney, A Harrison, C Murray, L Maritz

Captain: G Lewis Vice Captain: S MacMahon

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far