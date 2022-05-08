SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Ireland Women’s ODD, Match 2

Scorchers (SCO-W) will take on Dragons (DG-W) in the second match of the Ireland Women’s ODD at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Sunday.

Scorchers are the defending champions in the Ireland Women’s ODD, also known as the Arachas Super Series. They won the final last season by beating Typhoons by 19 runs.

They have a strong squad this year as well and will hope for a strong run. Scorchers were supposed to take on Typhoons in the opening match this season, but the fixture got abandoned due to rain.

Dragons, meanwhile, are making their debut in this competition this season and will look to topple the defending champions. Orla Prendergast, Alana Dalzell, Amy Caulfield and Amy Hunter will be the players to watch out for.

SCO-W vs DG-W Probable Playing XIs

SCO-W

Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Jenny Sparrow, Niamh MacNulty, Siuin Woods, Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Christina Coulter, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Martiz, Jane Maguire.

DG-W

Alison Cowan, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Abbi Harrison, Leah Paul, Amy Caulfield, Alana Dalzell, Cara Murray, Zara Craig, Mollie Devine, Jemma Rankin.

Match Details

Match: SCO-W vs DG-W, Ireland Women’s ODD, Match 2.

Date and Time: May 8, 2022; 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a balanced one and should have something for both bowlers and batters. Spinners could prove to be key in the middle overs. A score between 150 to 170 could prove to be par.

Today’s SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shauna Kavanagh is the most reliable choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. She has played 49 T20Is, managing 288 runs at a strike rate of 82.99.

Batters

Gaby Lewis will hope to lead her team's batting unit by example. The 21-year-old has scored 995 runs in 48 T20Is at an average close to 25. She also has a strike rate of over 111 and has notched up a century in this format.

Orla Prendergast, meanwhile, is another reliable player who will hope to get off to a good start. She has scored 151 runs and has picked up 14 wickets in 17 T20Is.

All-rounders

Eimear Richardson is a wonderful all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. She has played 52 T20Is and has scored 503 runs and has also picked up 47 wickets at an economy rate of 5.64. She could prove to be a fine multiplier pick in your SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Lara Maritz is another player you should have in your Dream11 fantasy side. She has scalped 17 wickets in 26 T20Is at an average of 21.47 and an economy rate of 6.18.

Five best players to pick in SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 prediction team

Eimear Richardson (SCO-W)

Leah Paul (DG-W)

Gaby Lewis (SCO-W)

Orla Prendergast (DG-W)

Lara Maritz (SCO-W).

Key stats for SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 prediction team

Eimear Richardson: 503 runs and 47 wickets in 52 T20Is

Leah Paul: 88 runs and 18 wickets in 20 T20Is

Gaby Lewis: 995 runs in 48 T20Is

Orla Prendergast: 151 runs and 14 wickets in 17 T20Is

Lara Maritz: 17 wickets in 26 T20Is.

SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction

SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kavanagh, A Hunter, G Lewis, O Prendergast, E Richardson, L Paul, R Delaney, C Murray, K McEvoy, L Maritz, S MacMahon.

Captain: Eimear Richardson. Vice-Captain: Leah Paul.

SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kavanagh, A Hunter, G Lewis, O Prendergast, E Richardson, A Caulfield, L Paul, R Delaney, C Murray, L Maritz, S MacMahon.

Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-Captain: Orla Prendergast.

Edited by Bhargav