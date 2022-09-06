SCO-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Scotland Women (SCO-W) will take on Ireland Women (IRE-W) in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Tuesday, September 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCO-W vs IRE-W Dream11 prediction.

Ireland Women took a 1-0 lead in the series following an eight-wicket win in the first T20I. Scotland Women batted first and posted 133. In reply, Ireland Women were reduced to 38/2, but Orla Prendergast and skipper Laura Delany stitched together a 99-run partnership for the third wicket to take the team home.

SCO-W vs IRE-W Match Details 2nd T20I

The second T20I of the three-match series between Scotland Women and Ireland Women will be played on September 6 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO-W vs IRE-W, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 6th September 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

SCO-W vs IRE-W Pitch Report

The track at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is likely to be a good one to bat on. But bowlers are also expected to find some help off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. Ireland Women successfully chased down 134 in the first game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 133

Average 2nd-innings score: 137

SCO-W vs IRE-W Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Women team/injury news

Scotland Women skipper Saskia Horley missed the first game and it is unclear if she’ll return to the playing XI for this encounter.

Scotland Women Probable Playing XI:

Sarah Bryce (c & wk), Ailsa Lister, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katie McGill, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser.

Ireland Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI:

Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray.

Today’s SCO-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarah Bryce (1 match, 14 runs)

Sarah Bryce scored just 14 runs in the first game, but has a knack for playing big knocks at the top of the order. She has amassed 720 runs in her T20I career so far.

Top Batter Pick

Saskia Horley (1 match, 52 runs)

Saskia Horley was the best player for Scotland Women in the first T20I. She notched up a solid half-century and also bowled three overs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Orla Prendergast (1 match, 75 runs)

Orla Prendergast was the game-changer with the bat for Ireland Women in the first game, smashing a 45-ball 75* to help her side win. She could also come in handy with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Katherine Fraser (1 match, 2 wickets)

Katherine Fraser was the only Scotland Women bowler to take wickets in the first T20I. She picked up two wickets and conceded 31 runs in her four overs.

SCO-W vs IRE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Laura Delany (1 match, 36 runs, 1 wicket)

Laura Delany was superb in the first T20I and led from the front. She smacked an unbeaten 36 and also picked up one wicket.

Arlene Kelly (1 match, 2 wickets)

Arlene Kelly bowled a magnificent spell in the opening match, returning with figures of 2/12 from her quota of four overs. She is also a handy batter down the order.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Orla Prendergast 75 runs in 1 match Laura Delany 36 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Arlene Kelly 2 wickets in 1 match Katherine Fraser 2 wickets in 1 match Saskia Horley 52 runs in 1 match

SCO-W vs IRE-W match expert tips

Ireland Women have some quality all-rounders who performed exceedingly well in the first game. Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, and Arlene Kelly will be the ones to watch out for in the second SCO-W vs IRE-W T20I. Scotland Women also possess some utility cricketers like Saskia Horley and Katherine Fraser.

SCO-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SCO-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce, Ailsa Lister

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Saskia Horley

All-rounders: Laura Delany (c), Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly (vc)

Bowlers: Cara Murray, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser

SCO-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCO-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley (vc)

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast (c), Arlene Kelly

Bowlers: Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Georgina Dempsey

Edited by Samya Majumdar