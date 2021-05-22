SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Women’s Super Series ODD Match - May 22nd, 2021

Scorchers Women will take on Typhoons Women in the sixth match of the Women’s Super Series ODD at the North Kildare Cricket Club in Ireland on Sunday.

Scorchers Women are currently leading the series by a 2-1 margin. They won the first two Women’s Super Series ODD matches before losing the third. Their last fixture was abandoned due to rain.

Typhoons Women, meanwhile, will fancy their chances of leveling the series at 2-2. They won the third Women’s Super Series ODD match by 33 runs and would want to extend their winning momentum in the upcoming fixture.

Squads to choose from:

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Caoimhe McCann, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy, Una Raymond-Hoey, Christina Coulter Reilly, Hannah Little

Typhoons Women

Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter (wk), Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Maria Kerrison, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron, Laura Delany

Predicted Playing XIs

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Caoimhe McCann, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy

Typhoons Women

Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter (wk), Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Maria Kerrison

Match Details

Match: Scorchers Women vs Typhoon Women, 6th Match

Venue: North Kildare Cricket Club, Ireland

Date & Time: 23rd May, 2021, 3:15 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the surface at the North Kildare Cricket Club favors batters, overcast conditions might assist bowlers. Shorter boundaries on offer make it easier to score quick runs, but pacers can extract good swing in cloudy conditions.

Women’s Super Series ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCO-W vs TYP-W)

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Tips - Women’s Super Series ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kavanagh, L Maritz, R Delaney, G Lewis, O Prendergast, S MacMahon, C Murray, J Maguire, J Sparrow, Z Craig, A Kerrison

Captain: O Prendergasat. Vice-captain: S MacMahon

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kavanagh, L Maritz, R Delaney, R Stokell, O Prendergast, S MacMahon, C Murray, J Maguire, J Sparrow, Z Craig, A Kerrison

Captain: L Maritz. Vice-captain: R Delaney