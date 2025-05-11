SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Women's Super Series 2025, Match 2

The second match of the Women's Super Series 2025 will see Scorchers Women (SCO-W) squaring off against Typhoons Women (TYP-W) at the Oak Hill Cricket Club Ground in Wicklow on Sunday, May 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Scorchers Women will be playing their first match of the tournament. They have a well-balanced team who is capable of winning the tournament. Typhoons Women, on the other hand, have already won the first match of the tournament against Dragons Womens by 5 wickets.

These two teams have played six matches. Both the teams have won three matches each.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Match Details

The second match of the Women's Super Series 2025 will be played on May 11 at the Oak Hill Cricket Club Ground in Wicklow. The game is set to take place at 3:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO-W vs TYP-W, 2nd match

Date and Time: 11th May 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club Ground, Wicklow

Pitch Report

The pitch at Oak Hill Cricket Club Ground in Wicklow is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The last match played here was between Dragons Women and Typhoons Women, where a total of 433 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Form Guide

SCO-W - Will be playing their first match

TYP-W - W

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XI

SCO-W Playing XI

No injury updates

C Coulter Reilly (wk), T Dunne, G Lewis, C Gibson, L Little, E Richardson, M MacMahon, L McBride, A Mcguire, A Canning, A Tector

TYP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

J Loughran (wk), R Searle, R Stokell, S Forbes, A Walsh, L Paul, L Delany, Z Craig, F Sargent, G Dempsey, J Maguire

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Coulter Reilly

C Coulter Reilly is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. J Loughran is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

G Lewis

R Stokell and G Lewis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Lewis will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. S Forbes is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

L Paul

L Delany and L Paul are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. L Paul will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. E Richardson is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Maguire

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Maguire and J Maguire. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. J Maguire will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. F Sargent is another good bowler for today's match.

SCO-W vs TYP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Paul

L Paul was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

L Delany

L Delany is one of the most crucial picks from the Typhoons Women squad as she will bowl a good number of overs and bat in the middle order. She is expected to trouble Scorchers Women batters and is in top-notch form.

5 Must-Picks for SCO-W vs TYP-W, 2nd match

J Maguire

E Richardson

L Delany

L Paul

G Lewis

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Coulter Reilly

Batters: G Lewis, R Stokell

All-rounders: S MacMahon, L Paul, L Delany, E Richardson, L Little

Bowlers: J Maguire, A Maguire, F Sargent

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Coulter Reilly

Batters: G Lewis, R Stokell

All-rounders: S MacMahon, L Paul, L Delany, E Richardson

Bowlers: J Maguire, A Maguire, F Sargent, A Canning

