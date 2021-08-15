SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For Women's Super Series T20, Matches 5 & 6

Scorchers Women will be up against Typhoons Women in back-to-back Women's Super Series T20 matches at the North Kildare Cricket Club in Kildare on Sunday.

Scorchers Women will be delighted with their performances so far this season, having won three out of four Women's Super Series matches. Typhoons Women, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the Women's Super Series T20.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO-W XI

Leah Paul, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Eimear Richardson, Lara Maritz (C), Sophie MacMahon, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Hannah Little, Ashlee King, Cara Murray, Alana Dalzell.

TYP-W XI

Laura Delany (C), Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (WK), Louise Little, Cecelia Joyce, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Celeste Raack, Orla Prendergast, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent.

Match Details

SCO-W vs TYP-W, Match 5 & 6, Women's Super Series T20

Date and Time: 15th August 2021, 05:45 PM & 09:00 PM IST

Venue: North Kildare Cricket Club, Kilcock, Kildare.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Kildare Cricket Club has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches, with the batters struggling to clear the boundaries. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue is 117 runs.

Today’s SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Shauna Kavanagh: Kavanagh is one of the most experienced players from her side. She has scored 55 runs at an average of 27.50 in four Women's Super Series T20 matches.

Batters

Leah Paul: Paul is the leading run-scorer for her side in thr series, having scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 102.59. She has also picked up three wickets in four matches.

Lara Maritz: Maritz has scored 45 runs while also taking two wickets at an economy rate of 4.10 in four matches. She is someone who can play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Orla Prendergast: Prendergast has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the Women's Super Series T20. She is the leading wicket-taker for her side, having picked up three wickets.

Cara Murray: Murray can provide you with some valuable points on Sunday. She has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.88 in three matches.

Bowlers

Ashlee King: King has bowled exceptionally well so far this series. She has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.33 in four outings. King can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Georgina Dempsey: Dempsey has scored 64 runs and also picked up two wickets in four Women's Super Series T20 matches. She can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction team

Ashlee King (SCO-W) - 286 points

Leah Paul (SCO-W) - 276 points

Georgina Dempsey (TYP-W) - 161 points

Lara Maritz (SCO-W) - 148 points

Hannah Little (SCO-W) - 145 points

Important Stats for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction team

Leah Paul: 119 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 102.59 and ER - 3.38

Georgina Dempsey: 64 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 104.92 and ER - 5.70

Ashlee King: 7 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 4.33

Lara Maritz: 45 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 73.77 and ER - 4.10

Orla Prendergast: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.00

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Super Series T20)

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Super Series T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Lara Maritz, Rebecca Stokell, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Ashlee King.

Captain: Eimear Richardson. Vice-captain: Laura Delany.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Super Series T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Lara Maritz, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Ashlee King.

Captain: Laura Delany. Vice-captain: Leah Paul.

