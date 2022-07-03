SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Arachas Super 20 Trophy 2022, Match 4

The Scorchers Women (SCO-W) will take on Typhoons Women (TYP-W) in the fourth match of the Arachas Super 20 Trophy 2022 on Sunday at the Rush Cricket Club in Dublin.

Both teams are the strongest contenders for the trophy as they have a lot of experienced and in-form players. Rain has disturbed the last three matches, but this match is expected to be a nail-biting one as the weather seems good.

Typhoons Women will give it their all to win the match and take a lead in the tournament, but Scorchers Women are expected to win the match.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XI

SCO-W Playing XI

Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Rachel Delaney, Christina Coulter, Sophie MacMahon, Ellie McGee, Gaby Lewis (c), Siuin Woods, Jenny Sparrow, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Hannah Little

TYP-W Playing XI

Mary Waldron (wk), Rebecca Stokell, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Robyn Searle, Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Robyn Lewis, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent

Match Details

SCO-W vs TYP-W, Arachas Super 20 Trophy 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rush Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rush Cricket Club in Dublin is well balanced, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Waldron, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. S Kavanagh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Stokell and G Lewis are the two best batters to pick in the Dream11 team. L Little is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

S MacMahon and L Delany are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Dempsey is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Maguire and C Raack. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Canning is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction team

L Delany (TYP-W)

G Lewis (SCO-W)

S MacMahon (SCO-W)

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Prediction Today (Arachas Super 20 Trophy 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Waldron, S Kavanagh, R Stokell, G Lewis, L Little, S MacMahon, L Delany, L Maritz, A Canning, C Raack, J Maguire

Captain: L Delany Vice Captain: S MacMahon

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Waldron, S Kavanagh, R Stokell, G Lewis, L Little, S MacMahon, L Delany, R Delaney, C Raack, J Maguire

Captain: L Delany Vice Captain: G Lewis

