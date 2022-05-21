SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Arachas Super Series 2022 Match 4

Scorchers Women will take on Typhoons Women in match number four of the Arachas Super Series 2022 at the Cliftonville Cricket Club, Greenisland on Sunday.

Scorchers Women have played two games and have one win and a no-result. Their win came over Dragons Women as they hunted down 149 with just one wicket in hand. Meanwhile, Typhoons Women had their first game washed out before they lost to Dragons Women by 258.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Scorchers Women: Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Anna Kerrison, Jenny Sparrow, Niamh MacNulty, Siuin Woods, Rachel Delaney, Christina Coulter, Aimee Maguire, Sophie MacMahon (c), Lara Maritz, Jane Maguire

Typhoons Women: Mary Waldron (wk), Robyn Searle, Rebecca Stokell (c), Louise Little, Tess Maritz, Sarah Condron, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Maria Kerrison, Rebecca Gough

Match Details

SCO-W vs TYP-W

Date & Time: May 22nd 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Cliftonville Cricket Club, Greenisland

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cliftonville Cricket Club in Greenisland is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers will get some help as well. The new ball might move around while the spinners could get some assistance as well.

Today’s SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shauna Kavanagh looked solid in the last game as she scored 46 off 45 balls in a knock that included five fours.

Batters

Rebecca Stokell couldn’t get going in the last game but she is capable of getting good totals with the bat.

All-rounders

Georgina Dempsey was superb with both bat and ball in TYP-W’s last encounter. She scored 29 and also picked up two wickets.

Rachel Delaney bowled an excellent spell for SCO-W against DG-W as she returned with figures of 8-3-19-2.

Bowlers

Jane Maguire was brilliant with the ball as she picked up 3/20 from nine overs in the last encounter.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Jane Maguire (SCO-W): 101 points

Rachel Delaney (SCO-W): 93 points

Georgina Dempsey (TYP-W): 93 points

Ava Canning (TYP-W): 91 points

Shauna Kavanagh (SCO-W): 83 points

Important stats for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Jane Maguire: 3 wickets

Rachel Delaney: 2 wickets

Shauna Kavanagh: 46 runs

Georgina Dempsey: 29 runs & 2 wickets

Ava Canning: 35 runs & 2 wickets

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream 11 Prediction

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women - Arachas Super Series 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mary Waldron, Shauna Kavanagh, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Anna Kerrison, Sophie MacMahon, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire

Captain: Rachel Delaney Vice-captain: Georgina Dempsey

Dream11 Team for Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women - Arachas Super Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Jenny Sparrow, Sophie MacMahon, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire

Captain: Ava Canning Vice-captain: Sophie MacMahon

Edited by Ritwik Kumar