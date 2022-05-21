SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Arachas Super Series 2022 Match 4

Scorchers Women will take on Typhoons Women in match number four of the Arachas Super Series 2022 at the Cliftonville Cricket Club, Greenisland on Sunday.
Scorchers Women have played two games and have one win and a no-result. Their win came over Dragons Women as they hunted down 149 with just one wicket in hand. Meanwhile, Typhoons Women had their first game washed out before they lost to Dragons Women by 258.
SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing 11 today
Scorchers Women: Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Anna Kerrison, Jenny Sparrow, Niamh MacNulty, Siuin Woods, Rachel Delaney, Christina Coulter, Aimee Maguire, Sophie MacMahon (c), Lara Maritz, Jane Maguire
Typhoons Women: Mary Waldron (wk), Robyn Searle, Rebecca Stokell (c), Louise Little, Tess Maritz, Sarah Condron, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Maria Kerrison, Rebecca Gough
Match Details
SCO-W vs TYP-W
Date & Time: May 22nd 2022, 3:15 PM IST
Venue: Cliftonville Cricket Club, Greenisland
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Cliftonville Cricket Club in Greenisland is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers will get some help as well. The new ball might move around while the spinners could get some assistance as well.
Today’s SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Shauna Kavanagh looked solid in the last game as she scored 46 off 45 balls in a knock that included five fours.
Batters
Rebecca Stokell couldn’t get going in the last game but she is capable of getting good totals with the bat.
All-rounders
Georgina Dempsey was superb with both bat and ball in TYP-W’s last encounter. She scored 29 and also picked up two wickets.
Rachel Delaney bowled an excellent spell for SCO-W against DG-W as she returned with figures of 8-3-19-2.
Bowlers
Jane Maguire was brilliant with the ball as she picked up 3/20 from nine overs in the last encounter.
Top 5 best players to pick in SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Jane Maguire (SCO-W): 101 points
Rachel Delaney (SCO-W): 93 points
Georgina Dempsey (TYP-W): 93 points
Ava Canning (TYP-W): 91 points
Shauna Kavanagh (SCO-W): 83 points
Important stats for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Jane Maguire: 3 wickets
Rachel Delaney: 2 wickets
Shauna Kavanagh: 46 runs
Georgina Dempsey: 29 runs & 2 wickets
Ava Canning: 35 runs & 2 wickets
SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mary Waldron, Shauna Kavanagh, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Anna Kerrison, Sophie MacMahon, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire
Captain: Rachel Delaney Vice-captain: Georgina Dempsey
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Jenny Sparrow, Sophie MacMahon, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire
Captain: Ava Canning Vice-captain: Sophie MacMahon