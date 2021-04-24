SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Series ODD Match - April 25th, 2021

Match 1 of the Women's Super Series ODD will see Scorchers Women take on Typhoons Women at the Pembroke Cricket Club on Sunday.

Led by Laura Delany, defending champions Typhoons will enter this contest as the favorites. Captain Delany and Rachel Delaney are two batters to watch out for in the top order for the Typhoons. Orla Prendergast and Louise Little will open the bowling for the side.

Scorchers, on the other hand, have some top-class players on their side. Anna Kerrison, the off-break bowler, did exceedingly well when the two sides last met at the same venue. She picked up a four-fer and turned the game in favor of her side. Captain Gaby Lewis is one of the top players to watch out for in the top order.

Squads to choose from

Scorchers

Gaby Lewis (captain), Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Jenny Sparrow.

Typhoons

Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Probable Playing XIs

Scorchers

Gaby Lewis (captain), Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Leah Paul, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow

Typhoons

Laura Delany (captain), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Amy Hunter

Match Details

Match: Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Match 1

Date and Time: April 25th, 2021 at 3.15 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin

Pitch Report

The track at Pembroke Cricket Club is a good one for the bowlers. Pacers and spinners are expected to enjoy bowling on this track, with the average score hovering around 200.

Teams chasing have a better track record at this venue, making chasing the most ideal option upon winning the toss.

Women's Super Series ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCO-W vs TYP-W)

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Anna Kerrison, Hannah Little

Captain: Gaby Lewis Vice-captain: Laura Delany

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Hunter, Leah Paul, Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Anna Kerrison, Hannah Little, Georgina Dempsey

Captain: Rachel Delaney Vice-captain: Anna Kerrison