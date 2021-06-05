SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Women’s Super Series ODD Match - June 6th, 2021

Match eight of the Women’s Super Series will see the Scorchers Women take on Typhoon Women at the Rush Cricket Club in Dublin on Sunday.

The Scorchers have been the team to beat in the Women’s Super Series with three wins in four completed games. Their previous match against the Typhoons saw the likes of Gaby Lewis and Lara Maritz star with the bat and ball respectively.

The Typhoons, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in the Women’s Super Series, with only Orla Prendergast coming up with consistent performances. They will need more from their bowling attack if they are to come close to winning a game against the Scorchers, who head into this game as the clear favorites.

Squads to choose from:

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh, Caoimhe McCann, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy, Una Raymond-Hoey, Christina Coulter Reilly, Hannah Little

Typhoons Women

Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Maria Kerrison, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron, Laura Delany

Predicted Playing XIs

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh, Caoimhe McCann, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy

Typhoons Women

Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Maria Kerrison

Match Details

Match: Scorchers Women vs Typhoon Women, 7th Match, Women’s Super Series

Venue: Rush Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland

Date & Time: 6th June, 2021, 3:15 PM IST

Pitch Report

The bowlers are expected to dominate proceedings, with ample swing on offer for them. However, the ball should come on to the bat fairly well in the initial stages, after which the spinners will come into play. Both teams will look to have wickets in hand and look to attack in the death overs. 220 should be a competitive total, with batting first being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Women’s Super Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCO-W vs TYP-W)

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Tips - Women’s Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kavanagh, L Maritz, R Delaney, G Lewis, R Stokell, O Prendergast, S MacMahon, L Delany, J Maguire, J Sparrow and A Kerrison

Captain: O Prendergast. Vice-captain: G Lewis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kavanagh, L Maritz, R Delaney, G Lewis, R Stokell, O Prendergast, S MacMahon, L Delany, J Maguire, J Sparrow and A Kerrison

Captain: O Prendergast. Vice-captain: R Delaney

Edited by Samya Majumdar