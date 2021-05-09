SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s Super Series ODD Match - May 09, 2021

Scorchers Women will take on Typhoons Women in the Women’s Super Series ODD Round 3 match at the North Kildare Cricket Club in Ireland on Sunday.

Scorchers Women have won the first two matches and are 2-0 up in the series. They won the Women’s Super Series ODD Round 2 match convincingly by four wickets. The Gaby Lewis-led side will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the upcoming match as well.

Typhoons Women, on the other hand, are yet to register a win this season. They have lost their first two matches and will be desperately looking to get off the mark on Sunday. Typhoons Women will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes to try and stay alive in the Women’s Super Series ODD.

Squads to choose from

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis (C), Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey and Jenny Sparrow.

Typhoons Women

Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter (WK), Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack (C), Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell and Mary Waldron.

Probable Playing XIs

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis (C), Leah Paul, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Cara Murray, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Kate McEvoy, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King.

Typhoons Women

Celeste Raack (C), Rebecca Stokell, Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter (WK), Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning.

Match Details

Match: Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Match 3, Women’s Super Series ODD

Date & Time: 9th May 2021, 03:15 PM IST

Venue: North Kildare Cricket Club, Ireland.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the North Kildare Cricket Club is a sporting one, where the ball comes nicely on to the bat, enabling the batters to get full value for their shots. Anything close to 240 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

Women’s Super Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCO-W vs TYP-W)

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Women’s Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Rebecca Stokell, Rachel Delaney, Lara Maritz, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Jenny Sparrow, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey.

Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-captain: Sophie MacMahon.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Hunter, Rachel Delaney, Lara Maritz, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Ashlee King.

Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-captain: Leah Paul.