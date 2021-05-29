SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Women’s Super Series ODD Match - May 30th, 2021

Match six of the Women’s Super Series will see Scorchers Women take on Typhoons Women at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Sunday.

After Ireland Women's stunning series win against Scotland Women earlier in the week, the Women's Super Series is back with a clash between Typhoons Women and Scorchers Women. The Scorchers are the more fancied of the two sides, given the experience they can bank upon. With the likes of Leah Paul and Gaby Lewis in their batting ranks, they will start the game as the clear favorites.

But Typhoons Women aren't pushovers by any means. They had beaten the Scorchers earlier in the Women's Super Series and it should give them some much-needed confidence. Although the Typhoons can call upon Ireland internationals Orla Prendergast and Rachel Delaney, their lack of experience in the bowling attack might hand the advantage to the Scorchers.

Squads to choose from:

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh, Caoimhe McCann, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy, Una Raymond-Hoey, Christina Coulter Reilly, Hannah Little

Typhoons Women

Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Maria Kerrison, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron, Laura Delany

Predicted Playing XIs

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh, Caoimhe McCann, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy

Typhoons Women

Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Maria Kerrison

Match Details

Match: Scorchers Women vs Typhoon Women, 6th Match, Women’s Super Series

Venue: Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland

Date & Time: 30th May, 2021, 3:15 PM IST

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the Malahide Cricket Club, the pitch should have something in it for both the batters and bowlers. With cloudy conditions expected, the ball should move around during the powerplay overs. Spinners will also play a part in the middle overs, given the slowness of the track. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 200 being a competitive total at the venue.

Women’s Super Series ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCO-W vs TYP-W)

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Tips - Women's Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kavanagh, L Maritz, R Delaney, G Lewis, R Stokell, O Prendergast, S MacMahon, L Delany, J Maguire, J Sparrow and A Kerrison

Captain: O Prendergast. Vice-captain: L Maritz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kavanagh, L Maritz, R Delaney, G Lewis, Z Craig, O Prendergast, S MacMahon, L Delany, J Maguire, K McEvoy and A Kerrison

Captain: L Maritz. Vice-captain: R Delaney