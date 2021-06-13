SCO-W vs. TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Women’s Super20 Series - June 13, 2021

In the second match of the Women’s Super20 series, Scorchers Women will take on Typhoons Women on Sunday.

Scorchers Women enter this encounter after winning the Super50 Series title. The first game of the T20 series ended without a result after less than two overs were bowled. The Scorchers will look to continue their ODI series momentum.

Meanwhile, Typhoons Women failed to live up to expectations in the Super50 Series. However, with the change in format, they will expect a change in fortunes as well. They have had enough time to regroup before Sunday's contest.

Squads to choose from

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Jenny Sparrow.

Typhoons Women

Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Probable Playing XIs

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis (c), Lara Maritz, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Leah Paul, Jenny Sparrow, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Christina Coulter Reilly

Typhoons Women

Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter (wk), Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast (c), Rebecca Stokell

Match Details

Match: Scorchers Women vs. Typhoons Women, Match 2

Venue: Observatory Lane, Rathmines, Dublin

Date and Time (IST): June 13, 6:30 PM

Pitch report

Observatory Lane, Rathmines, Dublin is a sporting wicket with both batters and bowlers getting enough momentum on the surface.

Batters will look to get assistance in the initial overs, with spinners taking over the game in the middle overs.

If the batters settle down, runs will flow in the later stages of the game, with 130 being the average first innings score.

Women’s Super20 Series 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCO-W vs. TYP-W)

SCO-W vs. TYP-W Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Rachel Delaney, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Ashlee King, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning

Captain: Gaby Lewis Vice-captain: Orla Prendergast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Louise Little, Rachel Delaney, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Jenny Sparrow, Ashlee King, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning

Captain: Lara Maritz Vice-captain: Sophie MacMahon.

