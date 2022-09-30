SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Final

Scotland XI (SCO-XI) will take on Belgium (BEL) in the final game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday (September 30). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 prediction.

Belgium have been dominant in knockout games, defeating France, Luxembourg, and Scotland XI to make it to the final. They finished first in Group C with 14 points in eight games and will look to keep their good form going against Scotland XI, who are just behind them in the points table.

Scotland XI's top-notch showings have been well served by the likes of Uzzair Shah, Jack Jarvis, and Jack Hogarth. The team will hope for another excellent performance to end the tournament on a high note.

SCO-XI vs BEL, Match Details, ECC T10

The final game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between Scotland-XI and Belgium will be played on September 30 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain at 11:00 pm IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCO-XI vs BEL, Final, European Cricket Championship 2022

Date & Time: September 30, 2022; 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: FanCode

SCO-XI vs BEL, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is usually more helpful to the batters than the bowlers. With the new ball coming on to the bat nicely, the openers will look to take as much advantage of the powerplay phase as possible.

Since the first-innings average at this venue is 100, both teams can elect to chase after winning the toss.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 95

Average 2nd innings score: 100

SCO-XI vs BEL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Scotland XI: WWWWL

Belgium: WWLWW

SCO-XI vs BEL Probable Playing XIs

Scotland XI injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Scotland XI Probable Playing XI

Alex Hinkley, Callum Garden (wk), Liam Naylor, Kess Sajjad, Jack Jarvis, Muhaymen Majeed, Uzzair Shah, Lewis O'Donnell, Jasper Davidson, Jack Hogarth, Adrian Neill (c).

Belgium injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Belgium Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Sulaiman, Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza (c&wk), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Shagharai Sefat, Khalid Ahmadi, Adnan Razzag, Murid Ekrami, Sajad Ahmadzai.

SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ali Raza (186 runs in 10 matches, Average: 18.60)

Raza has been one of his team's most effective players, accumulating 186 runs at an average of 18.60 in 10 innings while also being excellent behind the stumps. He is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Uzzair Shah (60 runs and 10 wickets in seven matches)

Uzzair is in great form and has looked stunning with the ball in the competition so far, taking 10 wickets. His side is expected to rely upon him in the crucial games as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jack Jarvis (Seven wickets and 137 runs in eight matches)

Jack Jarvis is a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and can be a great pick for your SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 137 runs and has also taken seven wickets at an average of 13.67 in seven games.

Top Bowler Pick

Jack Hogarth (11 wickets in seven matches, Average: 17.57)

Hogarth has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 17.57 in seven games and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team.

SCO-XI vs BEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Kess Sajjad

Kess Sajjad has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the competition so far. He has scored 71 runs, taking ten wickets while being economical in nine games. Given his chances of bowling crucial overs, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Lewis Odonnell

Lewis is a top bowler for his team and has shown some potential with the bat as well, having picked up nine wickets in nine games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

Five must-picks with player stats for SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats (T20I) Sajad Ahmadzai 9 runs & 6 wickets in 8 games Amar Sharma 94 runs in 10 games Jasper Davidson 35 runs & two wickets in 9 games Michael English 80 runs in 8 games Alex Hinkley 120 runs in 7 games

SCO-XI vs BEL match expert tips match final, ECC T10

Waqas Raja is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team thus far. He has scored 12 runs and taken as many wickets at an economy rate of 7.97 in six games. Waqas Raja's an excellent choice in your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match final, Head To Head League

SCO-XI vs BEL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Callum Garden, Ali Raza

Batters: Muhammad Sulaiman, Sherry Butt, Uzzair Shah

All-Rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Kess Sajjad, Jack Hogarth, Lewis O'Donnell

SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match final, Grand League

SCO-XI vs BEL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ali Raza

Batters: Muhammad Sulaiman, Sherry Butt, Uzzair Shah

All-Rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Kess Sajjad, Jack Hogarth, Lewis O'Donnell, m Ekrami

Poll : 0 votes