SCO-XI vs FRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 10

Scotland XI (SCO-XI) will face off against France (FRA) in the 10th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, September 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO-XI vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 10.

Scotland XI have played two matches so far, of which they have won once and lost once. They suffered a massive 24-run loss at the hands of Malta in their last game and are fourth in Group C. Scotland have already beaten France by five wickets and are the favorites to win again.

Meanwhile, France are at the bottom of the table after losing both their games so far. They suffered back-to-back defeats against Belgium and Scotland XI. France will be looking to finally open their account in the tournament.

SCO-XI vs FRA Match Details, Match 10

The 10th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 27 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO-XI vs FRA, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: September 27, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SCO-XI vs FRA Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 113.67

Average second innings score: 98

SCO-XI vs FRA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Scotland XI: W-L

France: L-L

SCO-XI vs FRA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Scotland XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Scotland XI Probable Playing 11

Angus Guy, Uzzair Shah, Ben Davidson (C), Muhaymen Majeed, MM English, B McMullen, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad, Alex Hinkley, Jack Jarvis, and Callum Garden.

France Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

France Probable Playing 11

Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Jubaid Ahamed, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Noman Amjad(C), Ibrahim Jabarkhel, JH Alodin, Lingeswaran Canessane, Abdul-Mahathir, Zain Ahmad, Rohullah Mangal, and Ahmadzai Dawood.

SCO-XI vs FRA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Alodin Jackson (2 matches, 3 runs)

H Alodin Jackson is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your SCO-XI vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is yet to take off with the bat but has performed decently behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

L Canessane (2 matches, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 162.06)

L Canessane has scored 47 runs in two games at a strike rate of over 162. He is the highest scorer for France so far.

Top All-rounder pick

Z Ahmad (2 matches, 15 runs and 3 wickets)

Z Ahmad could prove to be a valuable all-round selection for your Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 15 runs and has also collected three wickets in just two games.

Top Bowler pick

L Naylor (2 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 205.40)

Despite being listed as a bowler, L Naylor has been in fantastic touch with the bat. He has amassed 76 runs in two games at a strike rate of 205.40.

SCO-XI vs FRA match captain and vice-captain choices

J Jarvis

J Jarvis is excellent in both departments and is a crucial asset for his side. He is the second highest scorer for Scotland XI with 49 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 245.

He has also taken two wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SCO-XI vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

R Mangal

R Mangal has added 12 runs with the bat in two games. He has been in remarkable form with the ball and is the highest wicket-taker for France with four wickets at an average of 10.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SCO-XI vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Mangal 12 runs and 4 wickets 158 points L Naylor 76 runs 152 points J Jarvis 49 runs and 2 wickets 140 points Z Ahmad 15 runs and 3 wickets 118 points A Neill 3 wickets 110 points

SCO-XI vs FRA match expert tips

R Mangal has plenty of experience and he could end up being the X-factor for your SCO-XI vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy.

SCO-XI vs FRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

SCO-XI vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: H Alodin Jackson

Batters: L Canessane, A Hinkley, I Jabarkhel

All-rounders: R Mangal, J Jarvis, Z Ahmad, N Amjad

Bowlers: L Naylor, A Neill, R Mangal

SCO-XI vs FRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

SCO-XI vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Alodin Jackson

Batters: L Canessane, A Hinkley, I Jabarkhel, S Santhirakumaran

All-rounders: R Mangal, J Jarvis, Z Ahmad

Bowlers: L Naylor, A Neill, L O’Donnell

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far